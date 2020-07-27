Over her three decades of working in Hollywood’s spotlight, Jennifer Aniston has cemented her spot as one of the industry’s biggest style icons. On and off the red carpet, the 51-year-old actor has long been admired for her effortless approach to timeless fashion, an aesthetic that everyone can incorporate into their wardrobes. Considering the seemingly endless number of appearances and events she attends, the Morning Show actor has had access to some of the best clothes and accessories out there. But like anyone else, she has her favorites — and once you see Jennifer Aniston’s personal jewelry collection, they’ll become yours, too.

Aniston has developed her sartorial aesthetic to be one that falls on the more minimalist side. Whether it was one of her spaghetti strap dresses from her early career days or the white silk gown she wore to this year’s SAG Awards (a look from Christian Dior by John Galliano’s 1999 collection), nearly all of the actor’s looks stand the test of time. But if you’ve seen some of Aniston’s other ensembles, like the time she casually wore leather pants, you’ll notice that her style carries an edge. And just as you would expect, Aniston’s taste for cool minimal fashion flows into her every part of her closet — including her jewelry.

In recent appearances, including socially distanced ones, Aniston's been seen wearing the pieces designed by her close friend and designer Jennifer Meyer. In an Instagram post from last fall, the actor sported the brand's Medium Hammered Hoops, which are available for $2,750, while out running errands with her dog, Clyde. And judging by the $3,750 Turquoise Inlay Heart Necklace with Diamonds that she's worn on multiple occasions, as well as the $2,600 Large Leaf Necklace, it's clear that Jennifer Meyer is an Aniston favorite.

Of course, Jennifer Meyer isn't the only brand Aniston has worn with her everyday ensembles. The actor has also been seen wearing a large signet ring from the Los Angeles-based luxury label Hoorsenbuhs, which has become a staple in her wardrobe. Another piece in her collection is an accessory that goes with everything she wears: the Rolex Day-Date Presidential Wristwatch with Champagne Stick Dial.

If you want to channel the star with your jewelry, scroll down to shop some of the pieces in and inspired by her collection below.