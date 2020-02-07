If you needed inspiration to elevate your off-duty look, Jennifer Aniston's leather leggings are a great place to start. And though wearing the controversial staple might seem unimaginable when you can instead go with tailored trousers, the actor's latest look will change your mind. Because when she's not executing one flawless red carpet gown after another, Aniston is serving up practical street-style looks that are in instant hit — so you know it's worth at least trying.

On her way to Sara Foster's star-studded birthday bash in Los Angeles on Feb. 6, the Morning Show star decided on a pair of her slick leather leggings, in a surprising look that's easier to execute than you'd think. Beyond her elbow-padded black blazer and mauve scarf, she sported an emerald top and a pair of lace-up platform brogues by Clergerie. The look was equal parts laidback and party ready, showing the actor's more creative side stylistically.

Now, to make the case for the legging: The leather make is the down-for-anything version of a more casual style, as it truly allows you to shift settings without risking looking underdressed. The pant can be styled up for an evening out, or down for more casual plans with friends, making it a natural (and tasteful) choice for the busy producer. Simply swapping out the choice of footwear allows the piece to take new forms, making it the perfect versatile essential to splurge on now.

BACKGRID

To style in Aniston's relaxed way, pair this pant with a pair of brogues and a denim jacket to offset the shadowy look. For a work-appropriate look, style with a pair of close-toed kitten heels and a sweater (we recommend one with energetic, poufy sleeves, like Saylor's Bette 2 zebra sweater). If you're planning to wear these out, style with Havva's red-hot "Flame" sandals and a printed corset top (see Kendall Jenner's style file for inspiration).

When stacked up against decades of on-duty style, we're contending that this pant might just be one of her most sizzling looks to date. No matter how you plan to style, be ready to make the investment in a quality pair — leather leggings made from cheaper fabrics will lose their luster after a few washes. TZR has rounded out the best options, in varying fits and styles, ahead.