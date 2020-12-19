In Hollywood, there's a long, long list of celebrities who have done drastic changes to their looks throughout their careers. But, arguably none measure up to Jada Pinkett Smith's beauty evolution. The actress and wife of Will Smith, mother of Jaden and Willow, and host of the Red Table Talk, is known for her ever-changing hairstyles, and has sported just about every look in the book.

Pinkett Smith's acting career began in 1991 with her breakout role in A Different World. During the decade, she appeared on the red carpet in funky pixie cuts alongside her husband after the two got married in 1997. In the early aughts, the beauty icon continued to switch up her hair, and tried everything from streaky blue highlights to chic bobs. Over the past few years, the host has been adventurous as ever, and even brought back the '90s bowl cut. "Since Jada Pinkett Smith has always been culturally seasoned, she's inspired by world influence and is always game for super funky punky hair with a high fashion twist," her hairstylist Neeko Abriol tells TZR about the look. Through her time in the spotlight, Pinkett Smith often leans towards more subtle makeup that shows off her incredible skin. Of course, all of these changes wouldn't be possible without her glam squad, which as of late consists of Abriol and makeup artist Leanne Hirsh.

Below, see Jada Pinkett Smith's beauty evolution from when she was only 21 years old to now. You might just find your next hairstyle while scrolling through.

Jada Pinkett Smith's Beauty Evolution: Boomerang Los Angeles Premiere in 1992

At the Boomerang premiere in 1992, the 21-year old starlet took to the red carpet in a sleek braided pony tail and bare face with just a touch of peachy lip gloss.

Jada Pinkett Smith's Beauty Evolution: 4th Annual Blockbuster Awards in 1998

While she was pregnant with her oldest child Jaden, Pinkett Smith dyed her pixie cut platinum blonde for the 4th Annual Blockbuster Awards in 1998.

Jada Pinkett Smith's Beauty Evolution: Return to Paradise Westwood Premiere in 1998

At the Return to Paradise Westwood premiere in 1998, the actor's makeup was very on point for the '90s. She applied black eyeliner to her waterline and lined her berry pout with a shade a notch darker. As for her pixie cut, she dyed its previous platinum shade black.

Jada Pinkett Smith's Beauty Evolution: Collateral Premiere in 2004

Perhaps the longest hair 'do Pinkett Smith sported was in 2004 at the premiere of Collateral. For her makeup, the celebrity applied a generous amount of blush to her cheeks for a sun-kissed look. To make her eyes pop against her white sequin dress, Pinkett Smith opted for cool light green shadow.

Jada Pinkett Smith's Beauty Evolution: Fuse Fangoria Chainsaw Awards in 2006

The actor wasn't shy of trying out bold colors, either. At the Fuse Fangoria Chainsaw Awards in 2006, the star gained attention for her bright blue streaky highlights. To take her hairstyle to the next level, she wore braids on the left side of her head.

Jada Pinkett Smith's Beauty Evolution: I Am Legend Premiere 2007

For the I Am Legend premiere in 2007, Pinkett Smith arrived with bangs and bouncy curls that just touched her shoulders. She kept her makeup simple with flushed pink cheeks that matched her lips.

Jada Pinkett Smith's Beauty Evolution: Vanity Fair Oscar Party in 2009

Pinkett Smith wore long braids and had a luminous, dewy glow at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party in 2009.

Jada Pinkett Smith's Beauty Evolution: Grammy Awards in 2011

The actor looked oh-so cool with messy brushed out curls at the Grammy Awards in 2011. Though Pinkett Smith typically keeps her makeup more simple, she went for a sleek cat-eye for the evening.

Jada Pinkett Smith's Beauty Evolution: FOX Programming Presentation in 2014

The actor rocked a highlighted bob that framed her face for the FOX Programming Presentation in 2014.

Jada Pinkett Smith's Beauty Evolution: March 2019

"This is Jada Pinkett Smith’s natural look, she has such a great hair texture and with it blonde it relaxes the curl pattern just a touch more," her hairstylist Neeko Abriol tells TZR.

Jada Pinkett Smith's Beauty Evolution: Aladdin Premiere in 2019

"Now this is the natural look of all her looks," Abriol says about the actor's short blonde curly hair. And her makeup artist, Leanne Hirsh, describes the inspiration as movie star and a little ethereal. "It was kinda a vintage look," she tells TZR.

Jada Pinkett Smith's Beauty Evolution: Grammy Awards in August 2019

For the Grammy Awards in 2019, Abriol's wife Tanya applied blonde color to Pinkett Smith's hair. "She’s the color queen," he says. The hairstylist says the style was "not trendy but natural with a modern look." Hirsh did her makeup for the evening, and says it was a ballet-inspired glamour look.

Jada Pinkett Smith's Beauty Evolution: Instagram Post in 2020

Leave it to Pinkett Smith to effortlessly bring back a '90s hairstyle in 2020. She showed the world her cool bowl cut via Instagram in February.

Jada Pinkett Smith's Beauty Evolution: Present

"The look she has presently is if you can get fire and ice at the same time on someone's head," Abriol says about the platinum look she wore on Red Table Talk in December 2020.