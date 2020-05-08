What happens when a brand with a cult following partners up with an it-girl favorite retailer for an exclusive collection? Jacquemus' exclusive loungewear capsule with SSENSE is simply too good to miss — and it's practically guaranteed to sell out. The 13-piece capsule, entitled Une soirée intime avec Jacquemus (which translates to "one intimate evening with Jacquemus"), is exactly the sultry-but-cozy at-home attire you've been fantasizing about. Full of staples that are anything but basic, the neutral collection is sprinkled with the brand's signature cheeky details and even a couple timeless accessories. Not to oversell it, but this collection might redefine your idea of loungewear.

You've likely been bombarded with lazy-day clothing lately, so much so that the word "loungewear" alone may make your wallet wince at this point. But with no foreseeable end to being home-bound in sight, it's a good idea to get comfy with the idea of, well, staying comfy for awhile longer.

Jacquemus designer Simon Porte has long been a fan of comfy materials and stretchy silhouettes. The French designer has a way of neatly packaging major sex appeal into seemingly basic designs; each offering in the 13-piece assortment can be described precisely as such. Included in the collection is an updated take on the simple white tank; a long-sleeve alpaca-blend dress with a front slit; an oversized work shirt with a traditional button-down collar; and a pair of curve-hugging bike shorts in a ribbed knit. Each piece is equally simple and suggestive, you'll wish you weren't the only one around to see you wearing it.

Launched by Porte at age 18, the now-international brand won the hearts of style-lovers everywhere with his playful love for femininity and Parisian-chic style. Synonymous with the mini bag trend, Jacquemus has since reached historical status having been seen on virtually every notable fashion girl. Even the designer himself has earned Instagram stardom with an obsessively loyal following.

The revered label's latest cozy-focused capsule promises to never go out of style. Shop the entire Jacquemus' exclusive Une soirée intime avec collection, available at Ssense, below.

We only include products that have been independently selected by The Zoe Report's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.