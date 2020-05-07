When it comes to casually cool bohemian style, no one does it quite like Alessandra Ambrosio. The Brazilian model has always been one to watch on the runway or the red carpet. But lately, she’s been giving the world a series of stylish loungewear-centric ensembles for her model-off-duty moments. And if there’s one thing to take away from her quarantine-approved looks, it’s that sweats are cooler than ever — just look at Alessandra Ambrosio’s rainbow sweatshirt.

If you’ve seen any of Ambrosio’s laidback outfits for coffee runs or weekend errands, then you know the 39-year-old model and entrepreneur has a penchant for two things: color and graphic prints — and her latest ensemble includes both. The founder of swimwear brand GAL Floripa was spotted in Los Angeles on her way to a doctor’s appointment on May 6 wearing the $154 Lee Dream Rainbow sweatshirt from Los Angeles-based brand Lauren Moshi — which says “Dream In Color” on the back. Ambrosio wore the colorful sweatshirt to create a low-key outfit of head-to-toe comfort, styling it with easy blue joggers and simple black thong sandals. And to finish off her look, she opted for a stylish leopard print face mask and wire-rimmed sunglasses.

You may already be familiar with the Los Angeles-based brand Lauren Moshi. But if you aren’t, there’s one thing you need to know: the focus is comfort. The brand’s pieces — which include ultra-soft tees, hoodies, sweatpants, and more — often feature original artwork from its founders, making them a simple way to step up your WFH and weekend wardrobes. And when a top model like Ambrosio is sporting a piece, you know it’s a piece that’s cool and comfortable.

GUED / BACKGRID

Blame it on the fact that quarantine is leading everyone to reach for their sweats each day, but Ambrosio has been on a roll when it comes to her loungewear attire. In addition to her latest ensemble, the model was seen earlier in April wearing a coordinated tie-dye sweatsuit from Baja East while out grabbing breakfast. And judging by the variety of sweats she’s worn over the past two months, her collection of loungewear is only growing.

If you want to create an off-duty style like Ambrosio’s, scroll down to shop her graphic sweatshirt from Lauren Moshi below.

We only include products that have been independently selected by The Zoe Report's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.