"As a citizen, as a consumer, the choices we make reflect our values. Given all we know about the social and environmental impact of our footprints, these choices are not only important, they are critical," said Christy Turlington Burns in a press release from J BRAND. It's this mindset that made the super-model, advocate, and environmentalist the perfect match for J BRAND's new eco-friendly collection. Shot in Los Angeles, the J BRAND Spring 2020 campaign brings the brand's sustainably-made denim to life through a series of beautiful images that have a natural, minimal feel.

For the spring collection, J BRAND not only wanted to create styles that fit perfectly and were made to last, but jeans that implemented sustainable practices from beginning to end. The new lineup of denim used 90 percent less water, thanks to 94 percent of all the indigo washes being produced with the brand’s proprietary Eco Wash process, developed at the Jeans Innovation Center in Los Angeles.

Additionally, J BRAND utilized recycled materials wherever possible and upcycled the waste it produced with G&A Apparel Group. As for the future? J BRAND has pledged to apply sustainable technologies to 100-percent of all washed denim by the end of the year.

Courtesy of J BRAND / Matthew Welch

Another reason Burns was the ideal face for J BRAND's new campaign? Her love of denim, of course. In an interview with J BRAND, she reported that she "wears denim almost every single day" and told the brand that her go-to jeans look involves a T-shirt, a button-down, or a sweater — which only feels right given her status as a '90s fashion icon.

"[Denim] is really seasonless fashion and suits my day-to-day better than anything else," said Burns in an interview on J BRAND's website. "Unless I need to dress up, I really don't. I am a practical person. I like to be comfortable, not fussy. I suppose my 'less is more' philosophy comes across in my style, too. What you see is what you get."

Courtesy of J BRAND / Matthew Welch Courtesy of J BRAND / Matthew Welch Courtesy of J BRAND / Matthew Welch

In the campaign imagery, Burns can be seen wearing several new denim silhouettes from the brand, including the 1219 Runway Super High-Rise Boot Cut, $248, and the 1212 Runway Super High-Rise Slim Straight Leg, $248. However, it was the Thelma Super High-Rise Wide Leg jean that the model noted to J BRAND was her favorite style from the shoot.

Continue on to shop a selection of denim styles from J BRAND's new spring collection, and head over to the site to view even more.