Quick question: Do you have Ulta's sale section bookmarked? No? Take a few seconds, and make your way over to the beauty store's website. Yes, Ulta always delivers when it comes to sale emails, often preparing shoppers well in advance. However, just monitoring your inbox allows certain discounts that aren't connected to Ulta's major events (e.g. 21 Days of Beauty, Love Your Skin Event, etc.) to slip through the cracks. Case in point: IT Cosmetics products are on sale at Ulta, right now.

To be specific, six skincare products from IT Cosmetics are discounted at the beauty retailer — including the Confidence in a Cream Hydrating Moisturizer, now 30 percent off its regular $49 price. Even though it's on sale for $34.30, shoppers who haven't tried out the cult-favorite moisturizer may not know what's in store for them inside the unassuming yellow jar. So, you'll probably do a double take once you scroll down its product page: The Confidence in a Cream Hydrating Moisturizer has more than 2,300 perfect reviews at Ulta.

Chalk it up to the moisturizer's extensive ingredient list, which includes everything from ceramides and peptides to squalane and hyaluronic acid. The silicone-based formula doubles as a makeup primer, too — so you can skip right to applying your favorite products.

And speaking of products; it's time to peruse the rest of Ulta's sale section if your makeup stash needs a refresh. Fan favorites like NYX Professional Makeup, Anastasia Beverly Hills, and Benefit Cosmetics are all on sale (you can even score BECCA's iconic Shimmering Skin Perfector Liquid Highlighter in "Champagne Pop" for 50 percent off). To explore everything currently discounted, visit the beauty retailer's website. Ahead, seven gems from Ulta's sale section beauty fans won't want to miss.