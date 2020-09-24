Defining a fall capsule wardrobe in 2020 is no easy feat — especially when your closet is likely teeming with cozy knits and sweatpants. But the moments when you want to wear clothes (you know, the ones that don’t fall in the loungewear category) do exist, even during a global pandemic. When such occasions come along, the more timeless, versatile pieces will be just the things to fill the empty spaces in your closet. And for those who want a cool piece to wear through the next season, Irina Shayk’s H&M top is reason enough to swap out your sweats for something different.

Shayk welcomed in a new era of Milan Fashion Week on Sept. 23 while wearing the $69.99 Glittery Shirt from H&M in Italy. The 34-year-old model — a master of dressing for transitional weather — stepped right into fall with the brand’s new top, which she styled with the matching $79.99 Glittery Pants and the $129 Padded Leather Sandals. To top it off, she donned a pair of cat-eye sunglasses from Chrome Hearts.

The Russian model’s coordinated burgundy ensemble — which features shimmering, metallic threads throughout and a ‘70s-style exaggerated collar — is one that could dress up any occasion for fall, without compromising on comfort. And once the season of (socially distanced) get-togethers with friends and family rolls in, it’ll be an undoubtedly chic option for the holidays.

Marco M. Mantovani/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

If coordinated looks aren’t your thing or you want another way to wear this festive top, Sasha Lane might give you another option. The 24-year-old actor sported the top with H&M’s $249 Leather Pants on Sept. 21, giving a cool, tough edge to the button-down shirt. Lane opted for the same green slingback heels Shayk wore — which take on the padded leather and square-toe trend seen in Bottega Veneta's padded heels — proving that the retro-inspired shirt isn’t the only versatile staple worth adding to your closet.

Ilya S. Savenok/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

If Lane and Shayk have proven anything, it’s that you’ll get plenty of wear out of this top for fall. Style H&M’s new coordinated set like Shayk for a sleek and sophisticated outfit for fall — and if you want to give it a more casual take, reach for a pair of classic sneakers. To style this top on its own for everyday activities, wear it with your favorite pair of worn-in jeans. Or, if you want to lean into the old-school trend, go for bell-bottom pants.

Scroll down to shop Shayk's and Lane’s looks below.

We only include products that have been independently selected by The Zoe Report's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.