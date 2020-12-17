Indie Brand Non Gender Specific Already Has 5,000 People Waiting For Its Next Product

There are, without a doubt, a lot of face oils on the market. Like, seriously, a lot. From the single ingredient ones that hone in on the star power of a super ingredient like jojoba oil, to the pricy cult-favorites that pack in countless botanical ingredients. All that to say, a new oil has to be something special to be worthy of attention nowadays. Indie brand, Non Gender Specific, which only launched at the start of 2018, has, however, built such a loyal fanbase. So loyal, in fact, that thousands of people are eagerly awaiting the day they can add its new face oil to their shelfies.

Since launching (with just one multifunctional serum), the brand has added a cleanser, cream, mask, and a genderless fragrance, "Flooid." It's now sold nationwide at Credo, select Urban Outfitters, and online at Neiman Marcus and Macy's. "We have a reputation of only releasing one or two products a year because we spend so much time on sourcing and formulation — our products deliver on their promises and people trust us," explains founder of the brand, Andrew Glass to TZR. And yet, since the brand's launch two years ago, an oil has been the most requested product. When asked for one by customers, Glass, says, "our answer has always been that we will only release a formula that we feel is game-changing and category defining."

"As someone with oily skin, I've never been fond of face oils," he explains, "They've always felt heavy and made my skin feel even more greasy than it already did, which I hated. It took nearly two years to develop a formula that was extremely nourishing but didn't feel heavy or greasy. Our formula has extremely small particle sizes, which means that it absorbs fast and doesn't sit on top of the skin. It's also one of the most, if not the most, nutrient-rich formulas on the market. We use 23 of the world's most nutrient-rich luxurious botanicals, infusing the skin with several key vitamins, over 62 nutrients, and something we call Antidotal Phytonutrients™ — an exclusive time-release technology only found in our formula that keeps the infusion process actively working for an hour after application."

Beyond the carefully designed formulas, perhaps one reason the brand resonates so strongly with consumers is for its staunchly gender-neutral positioning. "It all began with an idea to simplify beauty, and turn the shopping experience into something with zero gender boundaries," Glass says, describing how, after nearly a decade in the beauty industry, "frustrations were building about how products were marketed to consumers and who they were marketed for. I couldn't understand how an industry that relied so heavily on innovation and trends could be so 'dated' in other aspects."

Having spent much of his career in product development, and working for a "fast-paced cosmetics brand that relied heavily on speed-to-market, catching every trend and then moving on to the next," Glass saw how that kind of business model resulted in "a lot of products being thrown out." The idea of Non Gender Specific, and the notion that it would have to be an eco-friendly brand comprised of multitasking products started to take hold. What that looks like in execution is a tightly curated selection of products, in which every one has been designed to work "for every human," Glass says: "This means all skin types, all skin tones, and all genders."

"Each skin care product," he explains, "addresses at least seven skin concerns per formula, and typically we focus on the seven most common ones consumers are looking to fix: pore size, brightness, wrinkles, moisture, texture, loose skin, and breakouts." Naturally, if your routine requires less products, you'll create less waste.

This philosophy, of course, also applies to the soon-to-be-launched oil. "Phytonutrient Concentrate deeply nourishes the skin, restores damage at a rapid pace including dark spots, hyperpigmentation, acne, scarring, wrinkles, dry patches, and inflammation, and naturally protects the skin from further damage," Glass explains, adding that "each of the botanicals were strategically chosen to work together, for a complete formulation that begins delivering results instantly."

Of the 23 ingredients, Glass told TZR about six standouts in the formula:

Grape seed oil, he explains, "is an incredibly nourishing botanical oil that is also rich in phytoceramides (plant-based ceramides that are similar to those found in our skin, giving the skin a noticeable lift), vitamins, and antioxidants, which protect the skin from free radicals."

Mexican poppy is a "natural antiseptic that helps prevent acne, reduces inflammation, and is also a great treatment for chronic dry skin and eczema."

Dandelion, Glass explains, is "a nutrient-dense botanical that naturally increases collagen production and cellular regeneration, resulting in a smoother, brighter complexion."

Gotu Kola extract is "a nutrient-rich herb that dates back to ancient China and is rich in amino acids. This multi-correctional botanical can reduce scarring, replenish antioxidants in newly formed skin, and prevent sagging."

Nettle leaf, Glass notes, is "a superhero when it comes to protecting the skin from environmental stressors, it accelerates the healing process from post-acne wounds, scrapes and sun damage. It's also great at helping to regulate sebum production and tightening loose skin."

Sea buckthorn fruit: "A deeply nourishing oil that is omega-rich, containing omegas 3, 6, 9 and the rare omega 7. Omega 7 nourishes the skin from within versus most other moisturizers which start from the outside."

Orders of Phytonutrient Concentrate will start to ship on February 1.

We only include products that have been independently selected by TZR's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.