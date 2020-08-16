For the past five years, I've committed to a life with a bob. Although it limbos in length, from grazing my collar bone to hitting just above my chin, I've managed to remain diligent in my short hair status. And then the pandemic hit. Interestingly enough, the very weekend salons were ordered to close in Los Angeles was also the weekend I was scheduled for my monthly haircut, which was obviously canceled. Once I realized the socially distant season was going to run well into the summer and fall seasons, I made the decision grow out my hair while in quarantine.

Now, to be honest, I'd toyed with the idea of going back to long, waist-length locks for a while, but was always derailed by celebrities like Kaia Gerber and Lucy Hale who served as constant reminders of how chic short hair could be. But with hair appointments null and void, the path to long hair became wide open with no road blocks.

What I didn't quite think through in starting my hair growth journey was the awkward in-between phase that no one likes to speak of. That weird length that sits right at your shoulders and can't be described as short or long. While some may refer to it as a lob, I refer to it as just plain awkward. And, considering my hair is thick, wavy, and doesn't have layers to give it shape or body, this phase can feel particularly brutal.

Angela Melero

Luckily, I've armed myself with some hair essentials that are making navigating my hair growth a bit easier. To help promote said growth, I take supplements from beauty brand Hairtamin packed with biotin, vitamins C, D, and B12, folate, and zinc. I also apply a coconut oil hair mask once or twice a week, as I've been told it can make hair grow faster (although there really isn't concrete proof of this).

Now, since regular trims (which are typically recommended when growing out hair to keep it looking and feeling healthy as it gets longer) are simply not an option, I've been relying on a number of products to help keep my hair as manageable as possible.

For the sleek updos that have become my saving grace as I white-knuckle the aforementioned "awkward phase," I rely on hosiery hair ties, which prevent hair breakage, and fun barrettes and accessories to makes the looks a bit more fun and playful. If I do let my hair hang free, I typically let it air-dry with its natural wave, reaching for texturizing sprays to keep my volume, sans frizz. And, to ensure my hair looks as healthy as possible, I sleep on a silk pillowcase, as they create less friction for the hair.

Angela Melero

Yes, with some patience, discipline, and 10 key hair products, I'm managing to navigate this hair growth journey successfully — and can already see the results of my efforts. Ahead, check out the products that are working their magic on me.

