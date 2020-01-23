Braving below-freezing temps for a morning flow session is a feat even for the most dedicated yogis. But at least you can feel like you've gone to your vinyasa class — even if, instead, you caved into your fuzzy blanket — with a new skincare collection inspired by green juice and meditation. I Dew Care's Yogi Kitten line has been on the market for less than a month and it's already reeling in rave reviews on Ulta.

Winter is a popular time for skincare launches and understandably so: January has a way of turning plump, glowy faces into the Sahara, no matter how much moisturizer you slather on. Hydration is a common key factor in skincare regimens this time of year, but I Dew Care's new line also shines light on something else your winter routine is probably missing.

Yoga was the muse for a face mask, serum, and cleanser trio that launched under the Memebox brand in late December. Using ingredients like heartleaf extract, eucalyptus, hemp seed oil, kale, and spirulina, the products are designed to soothe, calm, and clarify, sort of like that yoga class you've been ditching. They range in price from $19 to $25 and Ulta reviewers are already calling it the G.O.A.T.

The standout product seems to be Namaste Kitten, the cannabis sativa-infused facial cleanser. Its combination of hemp seed oil and heartleaf extract helps to clarify without stripping skin, leaving you with a "heavily meditated" complexion.

The cleanser is meant to be followed up by Juicy Kitten, a serum inspired by every yogi's go-to smoothie recipe (kale leaf, spirulina, and chlorella are on the ingredients list). Then, there's Yoga Kitten, a "purrifying" face mask to keep your complexion in check. Heartleaf extract and eucalyptus combine to calm and detoxify "so you can keep rolling with the OMies," the brand says.

The mint-green tint of the Yogi Kitten collection gives it an especially healthy and refreshing feel. All products are cruelty-free and formulated without parabens, sulfates, silicones, and other nasties. Ulta reviewers are backing up the brand's claim that they're safe to use on blemish-prone skin.

Shop I Dew Care's new cleanser, serum, and face mask, ahead.