Anyone who gets their beauty inspiration from Huda Kattan's Instagram is likely to be swimming in pastels by now. Soft lilacs, powdery pinks, and minty greens have taken over the influencer's social media and her latest Huda Beauty launch, too. These Pastel Obsessions eyeshadow palettes are just the color surge your eyelids will need come spring.

Step aside bold neons of seasons past; diluted hues have staged a takeover of late. It wouldn't have taken a rocket scientist to realize that the high-vis trend was giving way to more toned-down shades during Spring/Summer 2020 fashion week presentations.

Kattan's billion-dollar brand, Huda Beauty, is among the first of many makeup ranges that will inevitably follow fashion's lead. The pastel tones that rocked Christian Siriano, Ulla Johnson, Tory Burch, Kate Spade, and Lela Rose's runways are about to dominate the beauty industry, starting with these dreamy eyeshadow palettes.

Huda Beauty is releasing nine-pan palettes in three springy color schemes: rosy pink, ethereal lilac, and daring mint green. They'll be available for $29 apiece starting Sunday, March 1, at ShopHudaBeauty.com, then online at Sephora, Selfridges, and other retailers starting March 13 and in stores starting March 27.

Courtesy of Huda Beauty

The trio was inspired by a trip Kattan recently took to Seoul, South Korea, according to a press release from the brand. "The pastel pink cherry blossoms are so magical and dreamy if you’re lucky enough to catch them at the right time, but once the sun would go down in Seoul, I saw that the city would become colorful, eccentric and electrifying," Kattan said. “I wanted to capture that magic in a palette."

So, whether you're channeling cherry blossoms or pistachio ice cream this spring, you should have no problem creating a corresponding cat-eye out of these highly-pigmented, plucked-from-the-runway shades. Each palette includes five mattes, three metallic jellies, and one shimmery swirl.

Peachy mattes mingle with sunshiny yellows and dusty purples in the rose palette while the lilac range contains both velvety mauve and coral shimmer. The mint variety is a combination of cool and warm. Think: icy blues, striking teal, and even a couple bronze shades thrown into the mix. Join the waitlist for these new beauts, ahead.