Black eyeliner is a makeup bag basic you know and love. But it can be a whole lot more than just a staple that subtly enhances your eyes, if you know how to use it right. Enter Emily Ratajkowski's dramatic cat-eye, which is a much-appreciated lesson in how to add lots of drama to any look. Want all eyes on you? EmRata knows the way.

She showed off the eyeliner look in a black and white image uploaded to her Instagram on Jan. 30, which was captioned simply with a single zebra emoji (no doubt a nod to the printed turtleneck she's sporting, and the grayscale Instagram post itself). But even with an absence of color, the amount of drama created by the cat-eye is palpable — just look how it adds elevation to an outfit she was wearing all day.

EmRata was spotted walking her dog in New York City on Jan. 29, wearing the same zebra turtleneck and black leather longline blazer with black skinny denim and red snake print square-toed boots. Her eyes were hidden behind a sleek pair of dark square sunglasses, so it isn't certain whether she was already rocking the jet black cat-eye or not.

Either way you should definitely still take cues from her, and use a flick of dramatic eyeliner to effortlessly make casual, staple outfits and night out looks alike feel more exciting — after all, she too goes for the cat-eye frequently. She sported a similar iteration in the latest ad campaign for her brand Inamorata, and an equally bold winged look while attending the Uncut Gems premiere in December 2019.

Get the look by grabbing a liquid liner pen with a felt or brush tip that'll allow for maximum precision (and thus, maximum drama). Start with a thin, subtle line that hugs your lashes to ever so slightly enhance them then flick the eyeliner up and out in a thicker winged shape. Extend the tip out to where the outer edge of your brow bone ends, to emulate Ratajkowski's vibe. Fill in and groom your brows for a complementary arch that makes your eyes guaranteed to steal the show.

If you don't have a liquid liner on hand that's up to the task, shop some of the best-loved below.

Shop The Look