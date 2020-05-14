Now is the time to finally take on that big home project you've been putting off. And among those that tend to float to the top of your "I'll do it later" list is your kitchen: De-cluttering, disinfecting, and general redecorating among the potential to-do tasks there. But it doesn't all have to be so intimidating. With tips on how to organize your kitchen from the pros, it's a lot more doable than you think. In fact, it might only take a few key products that also happen to be totally affordable.

You already know that IKEA is a great go-to for storage and organizational products that won't break the bank, so who better to check in with than Lauren Snyder, the brand's Public Relations Specialist for North America? Not only is she well-versed in IKEA's latest and greatest products, but she's also got the scoop on which ones customers turn to time and time again for their kitchen needs.

Based on all that, Snyder shared a few recommendations for The Zoe Report that will whip your kitchen together in no time — some for as little as under $10. So whether you need something to make your open shelves look more put-together, a place to stash the kitchen essentials you want close at hand, or a cart that can carry odds and ends, she's got you covered. Ahead, find nine of her best suggestions to get your cabinets, drawers, walls, sink, and whatever else organized.

For Drawers & Cabinets

"Maximize cabinet space by adding a free-standing shelf to more efficiently store your glasses, bowls, or spice jars," says Snyder. "For even more storage, stack two or more shelf inserts together."

"Protect your plates from bumps and broken edges with a plate holder," she adds. "Plus, when you’re ready to set the table you can easily carry a stack of plates thanks to its handles."

"Space is often wasted by scattered pot lids in drawers," explains Snyder. "This pot lid organizer will keep all your lids in one place and easy for you to find."

For Walls

"Keep the spices you use most close to where you need them with this space-saving solution," she says.

Snyder shares that IKEA's KUNGSFORS series was specifically inspired by chefs and restaurant spaces. And that includes this minimal rail you can use for hanging pots, pans, or other cooking essentials — and free up countertop space in the process.

"The wall shelf makes it easy for you to see and reach the things you use every day," says Snyder. "You can add a personal touch to your kitchen by displaying your cookbooks, collections, or other decorative objects."

For Sinks

"This versatile over-the-sink colander is perfect to use as a strainer for washing fruit and vegetables, as a dish drainer or simply to hold sink bowl accessories," she explains. "The colander hangs over the sink bowl’s edges, giving you extra countertop space."

"You can use the rinsing tub as a divider in a sink with one bowl to create two bowls," the IKEA expert shares. "Plus, save water by doing your dishes in the rinsing tub instead of washing dishes under running water."

For Whatever

Utility carts are one of IKEA's most beloved products, and that includes this one that's perfect for storing fruits and vegetables that don't need to be refrigerated, cleaning products, pots and pans (if you're lacking cabinet space, or really just whatever. And because it's on wheels, you can easily roll it out of the way when you need to free up some space.