Looking in the mirror after a hot summer day kind of makes you wonder, why bother with makeup? Foundation, eyeshadow, and really all of your daily cosmetic efforts that take forever to remove come nighttime seem to slide off so easily when it's warm. Putting energy into doing a full face every day seems futile, but your frustrations might be fixed with a good primer and setting spray. If these items are missing from your makeup bag, the release of Hourglass' new Veil Soft Focus Setting Spray was timed perfectly for you. The $48 spray is one of three products included in an April 2020 launch, and its intention is to keep your hard work in tact.

Fit for all skin types, the setting spray's goal is to blur your complexion, leave you with a dewy finish, and keep it that way for 24 hours. The formula features an array of polymers, skin conditioning agents, and green tea leaf and moringa oleifera seed extracts to keep your skin moisturized, soothe inflammation, and keep your makeup on.

"It immediately hydrates the skin and helps seamlessly bind the makeup to the skin for a soft, blurred effect," says Marc Reagan, Hourglass Cosmetics' Global Director of Education, Artistry, and Events in an email to The Zoe Report. "There is a lightweight polymer that helps makeup look radiant and luminous, increasing makeup wear with water-resistant properties."

But again, the new setting spray was only one of three products that the brand launched this month. Along with it comes the new Veil Eye Primer ($28) which, similar to the spray, works to keep your eyeshadow and eyeliner in tact all day long. According to Reagan, it has capabilities that closely match Hourglass' Veil Mineral Primer, but this waterproof formula is also specifically made for skin that's constantly moving, like your eyes, and has nourishing vitamins C and E. Reagan suggests to apply it, then wait until it's no longer tacky before you start on makeup.

Equally as important to the season as setting sprays and primers is a good highlighter — glowy and dewy could be summer's beauty motto, after all. Catering to that need, Hourglass decided to throw it back to 2017 and revive its beloved Ambient Metallic Strobe Lighting Palette ($64) for a limited time to round out the collection.

It's a three-pan luminous highlighter featuring a soft pink, gentle gold, and muted rose gold that allows you to control the intensity of shimmer, depending on its application. "If applied dried with a small fluffy brush like the Hourglass Ambient Powder Brush, the effect will give a softer sheen," explains Reagan. "To amp up the radiance, lightly dampen the brush before loading it with the strobing powder and that will take your complexion to ultimate strobing effect."

