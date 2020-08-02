For those with finicky skin, there's always a risk that comes with trying out new products. Yes, it could turn out you've found your holy grail item, but oftentimes you're left with frustrating results, usually in the form of a rash or inflamed breakouts. Luckily, if you are one who needs to take extra precaution with your skin, you'll appreciate Honest Beauty's new collection for sensitive skin, a line that prioritizes ingredients that won't irritate.

Even though the brand is already well-known for its meticulous detail when it comes to leaving out potentially harmful ingredients, the four new items, launched in July, are specially created for those with sensitive skin. Each product can be purchased online at Honest Beauty and Target, and notably, the entire line is recognized by the National Eczema Association.

Beginning your routine and solving for face washes that leave your skin feeling tight and stripped is the Calm On Foaming Cream Cleanser. The $17.99 formula has an emollient base that's still powerful enough to remove everyday makeup and grime but gentle enough to include in your morning and nightly cleansing.

Following your twice-daily rinses should be the Calm & POREfect Serum ($29.99), which helps cut out the buffet of products that might usually overwhelm your skin by simplifying ingredients into one serum. It contains components like micro hyaluronic acid and niacinamide to exfoliate and refine pores without aggravating your complexion.

Of course, no skincare routine is complete without something to keep that moisture locked in, which is where the new The Daily Calm Lightweight Moisturizer, $29.99, comes into play. It soothes and placates any unwanted redness without leaving an oily residue or feeling completely unmoisturized. It also features micro hyaluronic acid, Honest Beauty's Calming Phyto-Blend (a mainstay throughout the collection), and a liquid crystal technology that creates a barrier to keep nutrients in.

The icing on the cake is the Calm & Go Face Mist ($17.99) — a soothing refresher that anyone with easily irritated skin knows will be a lifesaver on those scorching hot, redness-inducing days. It can assist your complexion in a variety of ways, whether that's a post-run spritz or a quick face refresher between meetings, thanks to shea butter and pro-vitamin B that leave you with long-lasting hydration.

Shop all four products from the new collection, ahead.

