Before you can understand the role HoliFrog's new Como Popp-E Renewal Scrubby Wash plays in the skincare brand's lineup, you have to understand how the brand itself operates. "Right now HoliFrog's specialization is 'Situational Cleansing', so it's important that we have something in this category for every Skin-Situation," founder of HoliFrog, Emily Parr, tells The Zoe Report over email. This is reflected, of course, by its products: The $40 Como Popp-E wash is only the fifth drop from the brand, but it follows four other face washes.

Still, don't expect it to be just like any other wash in HoliFrog's repertoire, or even really on the market; it's somewhere between a standard face wash, oil, and exfoliant. "One of the biggest concerns we have noticed is dry and sensitive yet clogged skin," Parr continues. "Como is our antidote for those who need a cushiony vehicle to slough away those dead skin cells gently, while still flooding it with hydration."

To achieve this, HoliFrog included a physical exfoliator you've definitely spotted on top of a bagel, but probably haven't tried out on your skin: Gentle, non-scratchy poppy seeds, layered with ultra-fine bamboo powder. "Since the color of bamboo blends into the formula's hue, we felt it was important to ensure there was a visual reminder that this product is in fact a scrub (to prevent people from pressing into their skin too hard!)," Parr says. "Since poppy oil was already a hero in the formula and rich in vitamin E, hence Popp-E, poppy seeds were such a natural fit as a supporting role in the formula's exfoliation."

Courtesy of HoliFrog

That said, the Como Popp-E wash still acts like a skin-reviving cleanser (even if it's one you only need to use twice a week). Its formula includes moisturizing black currant seed oil, vitamin C, and the antioxidant astaxanthin — as well as the aforementioned poppy seed oil, a natural fix for your skin barrier. "Como is over 80 percent skin-conditioning ingredients and the bonus is exfoliation," Parr explains.

Courtesy of HoliFrog

As of Mar. 10, you can order your own bottle of the wash — and try out its quirky exfoliator — via Dermstore and HoliFrog's websites. Ahead, the just-dropped Como Popp-E Renewal Scrubby Wash.