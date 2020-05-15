Of the innumerable celeb-centered beauty videos currently circulating in the virtual ether, Hilary Duff's latest makeup tutorial has to be the most fun (and if not, then it's definitely the longest). The actor continues to put her time in isolation toward creative expression — first in the form of turquoise hair, now via face crystals and a colorful cat-eye — constantly pumping our feeds with upbeat beauty projects all the while.

"You can still sparkle in quarantine!" Duff captioned her latest 20-minute makeup tutorial in which she calls out more than 20 beauty products, from Tata Harper's Boosted Contouring Eye Balm to the crystal adhesives she bought from Amazon. She kicks it off with a series of Glycelene skincare products (a brand she has touted time and again), including its STEM C MIST, Beauty Serum, and Rejuvenation Crème.

Soon after, she's onto her wicked-fun makeup routine. There are a few things to note here: Firstly, how you can actually see the bottom of her Armani Beauty Power Fabric Foundation Balm compact even though she only acquired it just before lockdown. Secondly, the way she's coordinating coral shades with the "murky lake" color of her hair — genius. And perhaps most importantly, that to-die-for blue eyeliner.

Eyes are the obvious standout feature of Duff's makeup routine. She begins by brushing Raazika Cosmetics' Vegan Contour into her creases, dragging it down the sides of her nose for a "feline effect," then uses Westman Atelier's Super Loaded Tinted Highlight in the peachy Peau de Pêche tint as an eyeshadow.

But this is where it gets good: She drags — no, don't drag, she says. Press — an electric blue Marc Jacobs gel liner from mid-lash line into a swoopy cat-eye and makes a small dot as a "focal point" under her lower lash line. You could also do a couple of dots, Duff mentions, or use any other color. "White could be cool," she said.

The dot is super subtle, especially with mascara on, but it's a playful touch to an otherwise standard eye look. Next, she brushes her brows with a Wunderbrow gel and fluffs them up with Glossier's Boy Brow so they don't look so glued-to-her-face. As a finishing touch, she sticks a tiny face crystal parallel to one eye for added sparkle (the girl loves sparkle), then voila! She's ready for another day in isolation.

All the products Duff used for her playful eye look, ahead.

