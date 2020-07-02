In years, when you look back on 2020 with an attempt at fondness, one ingredient will come to mind as you ponder your skincare routine: cannabidiol, also known as CBD. No one needs to wax poetic anymore about how it's quite literally everywhere — stocked in major beauty retailers and blended into creams, lotions, and oils. Nonetheless, the new 2020 CBD beauty products are still exciting; even more so if you're one of the many people who've tried out a product formulated with CBD and seen its purported anti-inflammatory power.
Though where you want to target its alleged skin-soothing strength is up to you. The Zoe Report rounded up seven of the newest, trendiest, and most eye-catching CBD products, now that we're well into the year and this is one ingredient that's gaining popularity by the day. Naturally, this list covers skin care, body care, cosmetics, and CBD mouthwash. (Yup, it's a thing, and it's actually pretty refreshing.)
Ahead, the seven CBD products — and brands — to put on your must-try list.
Crafted with full-spectrum CBD in each swipe, WLDKAT's new gloss doubles as a nourishing lip treatment. Opt for the shade Headband if you're feeling adventurous; the clear-at-first gloss reacts to the pH level of your lips, transforming into a custom-fitted pink once applied.
Muri Lelu's new facial oil is a powerful contender in the luxury CBD battle royale. It's formulated with an entire garden of botanicals, including olive, sunflower seed, and watermelon seed oils.
Theragun-turned-Therabody's long-awaited CBD line — dubbed TheraOne — officially arrives on July 14. Similar to how its mega-popular muscle treatment machine loosens up the body after a long workout, these CBD products are formulated to help you unwind, pre- and post-exercise.
Formulated with melanin-rich skin in mind, NFZD Beauty is new to the scene — as in, all pre-orders ship at the beginning of July, as per its website. Nevertheless, this three-piece minis bundle is worth trying out, since the full-spectrum CBD products are crafted to address hyperpigmentation, dark spots, acne scars, *and* uneven skin. Consider it your new routine.
Brought to you by Coconu, the creator of coconut-based personal lubricants, this new body oil includes 150 milligrams of broad-spectrum CBD. Use it to soften your skin, massage sore muscles — or, you know, whatever.
If you leapt on the charcoal toothpaste trend a few years back, you're going to adore Klen's new line of CBD oral care. It leaves out a bevy of notable ingredients, swapping in aloe leaf extract, Resveratrol, and CBD instead (which "has been researched for its ability to calm gum inflammation," according to the product description).
Brooklyn Hempology was launched in 2019 as a partnership between Dr. Noah Wills, an addiction medicine specialist, and entrepreneur Carla Lewis. The brand specializes in completely THC-free CBD products, whether that be supplements or topical salves.
Readers should note that laws governing cannabis, hemp and CBD are evolving, as is information about the efficacy and safety of those substances. As such, the information contained in this post should not be construed as legal or medical advice. Always consult your physician prior to trying any substance or supplement.