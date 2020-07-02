In years, when you look back on 2020 with an attempt at fondness, one ingredient will come to mind as you ponder your skincare routine: cannabidiol, also known as CBD. No one needs to wax poetic anymore about how it's quite literally everywhere — stocked in major beauty retailers and blended into creams, lotions, and oils. Nonetheless, the new 2020 CBD beauty products are still exciting; even more so if you're one of the many people who've tried out a product formulated with CBD and seen its purported anti-inflammatory power.

Though where you want to target its alleged skin-soothing strength is up to you. The Zoe Report rounded up seven of the newest, trendiest, and most eye-catching CBD products, now that we're well into the year and this is one ingredient that's gaining popularity by the day. Naturally, this list covers skin care, body care, cosmetics, and CBD mouthwash. (Yup, it's a thing, and it's actually pretty refreshing.)

Ahead, the seven CBD products — and brands — to put on your must-try list.

We only include products that have been independently selected by The Zoe Report's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.

Readers should note that laws governing cannabis, hemp and CBD are evolving, as is information about the efficacy and safety of those substances. As such, the information contained in this post should not be construed as legal or medical advice. Always consult your physician prior to trying any substance or supplement.