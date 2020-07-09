Of all the starlets to come through Hollywood over the past several decades, few are as seminal as Halle Berry. The American actor is known not only known for her spellbinding on-screen performances, but also for her prowess when it comes to best-dressing. Since the early '90s, Berry has executed one flawless look after another, whether wearing a slinky gown on the red carpet or styling up a floor-length leopard coat while running around town. Overall, Halle Berry's most iconic looks over the years are long-overdue for an audit — so, TZR is rounding out the top 10.

It's almost impossible to think about Berry's style without the image of her fringe-trimmed two-piece set at the MTV Movie Awards, which kicked off the new millennium with major panache. Her style has wavered significantly over the years, dovetailing between punchy, show-stopping ensembles and refined, minimalist maxis without ever failing to impress. No matter which looks you favor, continue ahead for looks running the gamut from all across her style file:

1993 Ron Galella, Ltd./Ron Galella Collection/Getty Images Just a few years after her film debut in Jungle Fever, Berry's sartorial game was already steps ahead. The actor donned a front-tying black crop with cascading fringe, styled with a pair of easy bootcut blue jeans and black heels.

1993 Ron Galella, Ltd./Ron Galella Collection/Getty Images At the People's Choice Awards in 1993, Berry's dress of choice was totally different from the floor-length, rouleau-strapped gowns she's most often associated with. She wore a fuchsia, floral-punctuated gown with a shortened skirt and a sweetheart neckline.

1994 Ron Galella, Ltd./Ron Galella Collection/Getty Images It looks like Berry was miles ahead of the square-toed ankle boot trend, styling a pair of skinny jeans with the boots for her flight to Omaha, Nebraska in 1994. The leopard-coated ensemble is well worth adding to your airport outfit research.

1995 Ron Galella, Ltd./Ron Galella Collection/Getty Images Snowflake print is pretty rare as far as red carpet patterns go, especially for the March premiere of Losing Isaiah in Hollywood. Still, Berry pulled off the look without question.

1995 Ron Galella, Ltd./Ron Galella Collection/Getty Images Echoing the previous silhouette (which would quickly become a go-to for Berry's red carpet arsenal), the actor wore a refined silver gown to the People's Choice Awards in 1995.

1996 Kevin.Mazur/INACTIVE/WireImage/Getty Images For the 68th Annual Academy Awards in 1996, Berry wore a monochromatic magenta look — styling a Valentino gown with a matching pair of strap-y heeled sandals.

2000 Ron Galella, Ltd./Ron Galella Collection/Getty Images Once again in Valentino, Berry went for surprise at the 2000 Golden Globes, wearing a white lace dress splayed with red embellishments.

2000 Frank Trapper/Corbis Entertainment/Getty Images Berry's most eye-popping look ever featured a fringe-haloed bra top and matching skirt, bedecked in every shade of pink. It was truly here that her famous coif peaked, pairing seamlessly with the extraverted look.

2005 Jim Spellman/WireImage/Getty Images At the HBO Premiere of Lackawanna Blues in New York City, Berry revisited her much softer side, with a snakeskin handbag livening up the ice white halter dress.

2017 Dave J Hogan/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images At the Kingsman premiere, Berry called on a sheer velvet-embroidered dress that was destined for leg-bearing. With hair pulled high and messy bangs, she revisited her iconic hairstyle from 15 years prior.