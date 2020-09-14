Scientific theories don't really exist when it comes to the Laws of Beauty, but if they did, it could be proven that autumn will always bring with it jewel-toned manicures and way too many neutral lacquers. This begs the question: is there more to fall nail polish than that, or is the world stuck with this pattern forever? The answer lies within Hailey Bieber's baby blue nails, which may be the model's newest manicure, but are also a metaphorical essay of sorts about why it's okay to dismiss pumpkin- and mulled wine-colored manicures.

Bieber recently shared a few pictures from a picnic excursion with her Instagram followers, where her nail polish took center stage. The shade — a bright robin egg blue — punctuated her entire outfit, which was composed of retro-inspired flared jeans and a white crop top. Filed into an almond shape, the hue was far more reminiscent of a spring or summer shade than one destined for the looming fall season.

Bieber has played around with her nails a lot during quarantine, sticking to no particular trends, and this is one of several times that she's shared colorful shade choices and adorable designs (see: delicate daises and vivid oranges).

While this could be attributed to lockdown's spur of wild beauty experiments, Bieber has never been one to follow seasonal traditions when it comes to her polish picks.

Last year's descent into autumn, the model stunned in a bright lime green manicure, and as seen in a People article, she also rocked a lavender manicure during fall at her bachelorette party, not abiding to those expected hues. Her current manicure (and her others prior to this one) are reason enough why it may be worth dipping into the pool of summer and spring colors.

Take a page out of Bieber's book and forget what you know about classic fall colors. You can shop for a whimsical blue, below, that's similar to hers.

