With summer coming in hot, it's about that time to start finding stylish ways to stay cool. Enter: Hailey Baldwin's Reformation Dress, which hits on a few key summer trends to put on your radar. The open-back detail feels cool — aesthetically, and physically — and is such a simple way to feel dressed up while still comfortable. The longer hemline and thigh slit mean it's a versatile style that could work easily for evenings out (once they're ok again). And, to answer your question, her exact Ref dress is still up for grabs as well as a handful of similar backless midi dresses from the brand.

Between Instagram Live appearances and Tik-Tok dances, Baldwin has been sharing plenty of quarantine fashion lately while residing at home with husband Justin Bieber. On May 23, she took a break from her colorful sweats and loungewear for something a bit dressier. If you follow Bieber on Instagram you may have even seen his commentary on the dress, declaring it and the wearer "cuuute," a further endorsement if you feel you so need. The Reformation dress comes in a total of eight colorways and features cap sleeves, a thigh-high slit plus the standout keyhole and exposed back detail. The style is inherently flirty but can easily be made modest enough for grocery runs with a lightweight cardigan or denim jacket - thus making the silhouette a quintessential day dress.

Few brands have mastered the art of the day dress quite like Ref and with sticky, sunny days on the forecast it may be a smart strategy to stock up on options. Luckily, Baldwin's exact Gavin dress in her baby blue 'Petunia' print is still in stock and retails for $218. But given that the open-back trend is only just beginning, it would be wise to take advantage and get ahead of the curve with Ref's similar styles, as well.

With trendsetting celebrities like Emily Ratajkowski and Ashley Green being just a few of the brand's loyal fans, it's not breaking news that A-listers love the label as much as you do. And when someone with an Instagram follower count like Hailey's cool 27.3 million, it's only a matter of time before it sells out. So the fact that hers is still in stock in every size is a rarity. Get in on the open-back trend with Reformation's printed midi dresses, ahead.

We only include products that have been independently selected by The Zoe Report's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.