Shopping for a summer wardrobe hits differently in 2020, and it’s likely your warm-weather ensembles have gravitated towards cozier loungewear looks. And rather than adding the latest set of trends to your closet for the season, if so far you've opted for a capsule of effortless basics that prioritize comfort over everything else, it may be time for a sartorial reprieve from your everyday sweats. Reformation’s summer 2020 sale is happening now — and yes, that means some of its best-selling, celebrity-approved pieces are up for grabs.

Few brands have mastered the style of California’s cool girls quite like Reformation. And while the Los Angeles-based brand came onto the scene as one of the first labels to make sustainable fashion for the masses, it’s also been one to define the next big trends for the SoCal aesthetic. As a result, Reformation has developed a cult following that includes everyone from fashion editors and influencers to A-list celebrities. And now, Reformation’s entire catalog of cool pieces is available for 30 percent off.

As social distancing and stay-at-home practices embed themselves deeper into what is now everyday life, the idea of reaching a point of normalcy — one that involves dining out and seeing your loved ones — may feel out of reach. That said, if you’re looking for a small escape (even a virtual one), one of the best ways to do that is by building a new wardrobe — and when Reformation’s most popular items are available at a major discount, there’s no reason you shouldn’t add them into the mix.

Anyone hoping to add some tried-and-true favorites to their spring and summer wardrobes should consider pieces worn by some of Hollywood’s biggest names. One such piece is the Rumi Dress, which is on sale for $89.60. Not only does this dress take on the ‘80s-inspired shoulder pad trend, but it’s also been seen on Emily Ratajkowski and Kendall Jenner. If you’re looking for a more versatile piece, you could also opt for the now-$26.60 Carrie Top, which is a favorite of celebrities like Hailey Baldwin.

This is also the perfect time to stock up on Reformation’s dresses — a category the brand has become widely known for. Wear the $173.60 Amethyst Dress when you want to put on something more romantic and style it with simple minimalist sandals. Or go for the $152.60 Sable Dress when you need something casual and cool.

If you’re ready to start shopping, scroll down to see the must-have pieces from Reformation’s sitewide sale below.

We only include products that have been independently selected by The Zoe Report's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.