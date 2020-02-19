Hailey Baldwin's Reformation Dress Is Sold Out, But Here Are 5 Styles Just Like It

Very few brands have maintained an eager following quite like Reformation. Known for its flirty frocks and subtle floral motifs, it has a star-studded list of clientele looking to get their hands on the latest print and newest silhouette. The latest style to covet is none other than Hailey Baldwin's Reformation dress, which is an embodiment of the highly coveted brands core aesthetic. And though, her exact dress is long gone, there's no shortage of midi dresses by the brand to choose from.

In an episode of Justin Bieber's newly released YouTube series, Seasons, wife, Hailey Baldwin, wore a white and orange floral print midi dress by the celeb-favorite brand. Its dreamy silhouette has an ethereal feel, while Baldwin's go-to accessories really solidify the look. Styled with tortoise-shell sunglasses, her signature top-knot, and white sneakers, the full look makes for the perfect Spring outfit that's quite easy to recreate.

With warmer weather just around the corner, it's not too early to get excited about the dainty floral prints and free-flowing dresses that are sure to follow. It's no secret that Reformation does both of those things extremely well. So much so, that once a celebrity is seen in a style it almost sells out immediately. Lucky for you, the brand has a slew of similar styles to choose from.

Courtesy of Reformation

If you want to get ahead of the rest by securing the perfect sun dress that has an updated feel, take a peek at the brand's mini-floral Britten dress for $198. However if you're looking for a style that's a great dupe for the one Baldwin was wearing, the newly launched Brin dress, $218, is a great place to start. The tie-detailed Nikita dress priced at $248 is also a viable alternative to the classic white and style the brand is (almost) known for. Regardless of what iteration you land on, they'll all offer the same breezy feel and is sure to take the guesswork out of getting ready.

Now if you're eager to add a feminine frock to your wardrobe, take a page from Baldwin's book and shop TZR's similar floral midi dresses ahead.