Hailey Baldwin is no stranger to luxuriant footwear. In the past, the model has rotated Bottega Veneta sandals, Jacquemus knee-highs and studded Alexander Wang heels — all to the internet's delight. So, it might come as a surprise that Hailey Baldwin's favorite sneakers only cost $100, and they're super easy to style. The star was seen kicking around in the Nike shoe, a pair of stark-white Air Force 1s, during a day on the town with husband Justin Bieber on Feb. 18. Since the star's footwear never disappoints, the choice is certainly worth taking a closer look.

The 23-year-old paired a forest green trench (by Staud, for just $550) with a white cropped tank and a pair of light wash AG Jeans (a steal at $235). She slid a set of wire-rimmed sunnies over her face and past a pair of delicate hoop earrings. And, not to mention, her nude mani played an important part, finishing the look so seamlessly. The whole look is the perfect solution to an off-duty weekday of running errands around LA.

Though all her garments come at such an accessible price point, they still look super luxe together — and the Nike's are no exception. The sneakers have been a staple item for the brand since their first release in 1982. With a slightly-elevated sole that caters to the chunky sneaker trend (without casting it into the transient world of fads), the shoe is just as relevant today as ever, and Baldwin's rendition is proof.

BG002/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images/Getty Images

It's far from the first time the model has slipped into the AF1s. Baldwin was seen rocking her inside-out Margiela pants and Louis Vuitton belt bag just this October, and more recently flew way under the radar in her baseball cap and shearling coat. Both looks were *super* different, but each still called on the AF1s for an added punch.

All this is to say that the small $110-investment will stretch much further than you might expect, with dozens of ways to style the shoe in every season. If you need any further inspiration, TZR's white sneaker outfit roundup is worth combing through. For now, shop the exact pair, below.