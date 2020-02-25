Paris Fashion Week is officially here and the uniform of choice for guests at Dior's Fall/Winter 2020 show included some iteration of the house's classic plaid print. Though you'd be hard-pressed to find an attendee that wasn't draped in the checked motif, the fact that each showgoer styled the detail so differently is what's worth paying attention to. Plus, with the checkered trend on the rise, you may want to consider bookmarking the show looks, below, for inspiration later down the line.

As fashion's favorite celebrities head to Paris for Fashion Month's final-act, there were a laundry-list of notable names in attendance at Dior's runway show on Feb. 24. While the newly debuted show was an ode to feminism, there were a ton of menswear-inspired looks by the house in the audience. With impeccable tailoring and matching suiting, to name a few, there was no shortage of mini dress and full skirts, either.

Of course, many of the brands staples were predictably present — plenty of attendees carried Dior's viral tote bag, while its smaller adaptation, the Mini Book Tote made an appearance, too. More importantly, though, was the overall theme of major print mixing. Making a rare public appearance, Demi Moore opted for the print in the form of a full midi skirt. While model Romee Strijd went with the same neutral pattern, but in a poncho-style dress, instead. So regardless of your own personal styling preferences, there's ample inspo to choose from.

Scroll ahead to see the best-dressed guests that all styled the print completely differently.

Demi Moore Bertrand Rindoff Petroff/French Select/Getty Images Moore made an exciting appearance in a striped mesh top tucked into a plaid maxi skirt. Cinched at the waist with a large initial belt, this is a good indication that plaid skirts will be everywhere very soon.

Karlie Kloss Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis Entertainment/Getty Images The supermodel opted for a matching two-piece suit option. The black and dark grey checked print is a subtle take on the plaid trend while her sleek updo and fresh make-up creates a completely practical look that's worth copying.

Olivia Palermo Dominique Charriau/WireImage/Getty Images Known for nailing every look, Palermo's full fit is a killer lesson in matching prints. On top, she layered a polka-dot button down over a turtleneck sweater. She styled navy and black argyle culottes with woven knee-high boots. Somehow, she still managed to include the trendy checks with her boxy taupe jacket.

Rachel Brosnahan Dominique Charriau/WireImage/Getty Images Brosnahan didn't come to play in this wow-worthy get-up. Her menswear inspired look entails a navy and black blazer chicly paired with houndstooth trousers and leather ankle booties. For accessories, she sported Dior's newest mini tote, oversized sunglasses and a polished beret - which happens to be this seasons go-to head-ware, by the way.

Romee Strijd Dominique Charriau/WireImage/Getty Images The model wrapped up in a checked poncho with a fringe hem. Belted for shape, her point-toe heels are of the same plaid for an elevated co-ord set.

Maya Hawke Bertrand Rindoff Petroff/French Select/Getty Images Hawke's edgy take on the print entails a pleated mini skirt and button-front collared shirt. Accessory wise, the look is tied together with leather combat boots and a new Dior waist bag.

Alexa Chung Jacopo Raule/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Chung opted for a sleeveless blazer mini dress with mesh knee-high boots. In transit, however, she bundled up in a green and plaid checked coat.

Camila Coelho Dominique Charriau/WireImage/Getty Images Coelho's matching sweater and cardigan set is extremely on-trend. But when paired with the plaid mini skirt and leather knee boots, it's a must-try ensemble.