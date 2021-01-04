The Zoe Report
Alder New York

Glycolic Acid For Body Care Is The Trendy Exfoliator You Shouldn't Skip

By Madge Maril
Hang around the skin care community long enough, and you'll start hearing rumblings about using fan-favorite ingredients all over your body, not just for the face. A while back, that might've meant just making sure you apply a night cream from your eyebrows to your clavicle — but nowadays, it's all about the acids. Regularly using glycolic acid for your body has become more of an everyday, at-home exfoliation step for skin care fans rather than the spa-exclusive body peels of days gone by. (Though hey, nobody would say no to one of those, too.)

"Glycolic acid is the ideal ingredient for body care because it is a very gentle chemical exfoliant," Nina Zilka, co-founder and CEO of Alder New York, tells TZR over email. "We tend to build up a lot of dead skin on our bodies because our torso, arms, and legs don't get as much exposure as our hands and face, so a gentle daily chemical exfoliant can be a game changer for keeping skin healthy and soft."

Or, you might be drawn to using glycolic acid to combat and treat body acne, a side effect of the chemical exfoliation. "It is also a great ingredient to use for bacne and other acne-prone areas," Zilka explains, and adds that the ingredient can be used for "both fighting and preventing acne." (Helpful, if you're stuck in an acne cycle.) Anyone who experiences both body acne and dry patches doesn't have to fret about making sure the glycolic acid only touches certain areas, too, since the acid excels at sloughing away flaky patches.

Sephora

There is one small drawback to using glycolic acid in your body care routine though — at least, from a formulator's point of view. Alder New York's Cleansing Body Bar, launched on Jan. 4, features 1% glycolic acid, and Zilka says it's "quite tricky to formulate a bar soap with glycolic acid, because the acid softens the solid bar." So, this might be why you commonly see glycolic products formulated as liquids, gels, or scrubs, rather than a traditional body bar.

"And to make it even harder, we were very intent on using a 1% glycolic acid formulation with our new Cleansing Body Bar — no less — to make it effective at gentle daily exfoliation," Zilka continues. Obviously though, the brand managed to succeed, seeing as you can now grab the bar for $12.99 on its website. "It took some time, but we were able to formulate the right surfactant blend to create the perfect balance with the acid — and we couldn't be prouder of the result!"

Ahead, shop TZR's picks for the best glycolic acid products for your body.

Alpha Beta Exfoliating Body Treatment Peel
$58
Dr. Dennis Gross Skincare

Glycolic acid teams up with lactic and salicylic acids in these handy formula-soaked towels, which are portable enough to take with you wherever you go.

KP Bump Eraser Body Scrub with 10% AHA
$28
First Aid Beauty

Cult famous amongst those who experience keratosis pilaris, First Aid Beauty's body scrub delivers exfoliating pumice beads, glycolic and lactic acids, and protective vitamin E straight to your skin.

The Method: Body Nourish
$75
Lancer

Glycolic acid gets transported into a cream form with Lancer's *very* luxe Body Nourish moisturizer. It features a whopping 10% glycolic acid, so expect to see a change in texture and tone without having to wait forever.

KP Duty Dermatologist Formulated AHA Moisturizing Therapy For Dry Skin
$19
Dermadoctor

Anyone can enjoy the benefits of this cult classic, even if it's geared towards smoothing out keratosis pilaris. Glycolic acid whisks away dry skin, while green tea extract minimizes redness and the humectant urea attracts moisture.

Cleansing Body Bar
$12.99
Alder New York

There are plenty of reasons to love this new launch, but two key ones are its gentler-than-average formula — 1% glycolic acid here — and the fact that it's fragrance-free.

The Body Exfoliator
$30
Nécessaire

Both a chemical and physical exfoliation treatment, this Instagram-worthy option from Nécessaire only needs to be applied once per week to reveal glowier skin. Thank glycolic, lactic, and salicylic acids for that, as well as pumice and bamboo charcoal.