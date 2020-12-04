Glycolic Acid In Skin Care Is The Answer To Brighter, Smoother Skin
If you've ever had a professional chemical peel done, you know its myriad of benefits: reducing acne scars and discoloration from sun damage, diminishing fine lines and wrinkles, and resulting in overall smoother skin. But, did you know that some of your skin care products include the same hero ingredient used in the treatment? Take a gander at your cleansers, serums, and creams and you'll likely spot glycolic acid under the ingredient list. "You're getting a mini peel when you're using glycolic acid in small percentages daily [percentages are typically four, eight, and ten]," Dr. Sandy Skotnicki, dermatologist and author of Beyond Soap, tells TZR.
Dr. Hope Mitchell, M.D., FAAD, the founder and CEO of Mitchell Dermatology in Perrysburg, Ohio, says that glycolic acid is a type of alpha hydroxy acid (AHA) derived from sugar cane. "It is commonly remembered as the first ingredient used in anti-aging products and chemical peels," she notes. The dermatologist says the acid does have a few side effects (like redness, tingling feeling, dryness), but a favorite for its multitasking benefits. "It’s a perfect solution for dull, rough-textured skin as it removes the top layers of dead skin cells, resulting in a brighter complexion and smoother texture." And, she notes that the ingredient is a small molecule that easily penetrates the skin and reaches the deeper layers to stimulate collagen and elastin production leading to firmer skin.
If you've been itching to book an appointment for a chemical peel, consider holding off and adding glycolic acid into your skin care routine. Below, learn everything you need to know about the buzzy ingredient.
Glycolic Acid In Skincare: The Benefits
"I honestly cannot think of a common skincare concern that patients seek consultations for that glycolic acid cannot manage," Dr. Mitchell notes. She says that some of its benefits include combatting acne, hyperpigmentation, dullness, rough texture, fine lines, and wrinkles. And Dr. Diane Madfes, M.D., FAAD, a New York City-based dermatologist and Assistant Professor of Dermatology, Mount Sinai School of Medicine, says glycolic acid works by mild exfoliation stimulating glycosaminoglycans in the dermis.
Glycolic Acid In Skincare: The Products Its Used In
"Glycolic acid is historically found in peels or other exfoliating treatments you would get at a dermatologist or estheticians office, but it can now be found in many at-home products from face washes to toners to serums," Dr. Mona Gohara, a dermatologist at Dermatology Physicians of Connecticut, tells TZR. She says the ingredient is typically found in products that focus on anti-aging, anti-acne, and combating hyper-pigmentation.
Glycolic Acid In Skincare: Other Ingredients It Works Well With & Doesn't Work With
Dr. Mitchell notes that glycolic acid works well blended with salicylic acid, which is an acid that is lipid and follicle loving. "An ideal patient for this acid would be someone with acne, oily skin, and hyperpigmentation," she explains. Dr. Skotnicki says that glycolic acid pair wells with antioxidants, like vitamin C. If you're using both, the dermatologist recommends using your vitamin C product in the morning and the glycolic acid at night.
But, it's important to be careful using glycolic with other equally potentially bothersome ingredients. "You shouldn't use retinol with glycolic acid, I mean you can, but both of those are irritating," Dr. Skotnicki says. In those instances where you might have both in your skin care routine, the dermatologist suggests using glycolic acid once a week and your retinol nightly.
Glycolic Acid In Skincare: The Skin Types It Works Best On
"Most people will benefit from glycolic acid in their regimen," Dr. Madfes says. The dermatologist notes that it's excellent for those noticing early signs of aging and want to be proactive. But, Dr. Mitchell says those with sensitive or dry skin should be careful when considering adding the ingredient into their skin care routine. "Its use on body parts like elbows, heels, knees, extremities for conditions like keratosis pilaris, discoloration or thick skin may be tolerated," she adds.
And Dr. Gohara notes how often you should apply glycolic acid depends on your skin type and comfort level. "Starting with a lower concentrated option can be a good stepping stone to then adding in a stronger product, such as a mask or peel," the dermatologist says. "Again, depending on your comfort level and how your skin reacts, you can use these in tandem on a daily or every other day basis safely."
If you're eager to try glycolic acid out for yourself, below find 18 products that include the ingredient.
Serums With Glycolic Acid
You've probably seen one of your skin care loving followers on Instagram post about Drunk Elephant's T.L.C. Framboos Glycolic Resurfacing Night Serum. Well, the hype is real. Containing a powerful cocktail of glycolic acid, salicylic acid, and raspberry fruit extract, this serum lifts dead skin cells to reveal a smoother complexion.
A go-to serum with glycolic acid for Dr. Gohara is the Fresh Chemistry Glow Getter Brightening Serum Set. "The set includes glycolic acid along with other AHAs such as huckleberry and sugar cane to gently exfoliate dead skin sells for smoother, younger looking skin," she says.
Infused with vitamin C and glycolic acid, Murad's Vita-C Glycolic Brightening Serum brightens the skin while getting rid of flaky, dead skin.
Creams With Glycolic Acid
Infused with glycolic acid, a cocktail of nourishing oils, and extracts of honey and papaya, Mario Badescu's Glycolic Skin Renewal Complex moisturizes skin while improving fine lines and wrinkles.
Containing glycolic acid, viniferine, and hyaluronic acid, Caudalie's Vinoperfect Brightening Glycolic Overnight Cream helps to diminish dark spots and moisturize dry skin.
LANCER Skincare's Retexturizing Treatment Cream is infused with 10 percent glycolic acid to reduce the look of pores and discoloration while exfoliating the skin.
Cleansers With Glycolic Acid
If you're in search of a good cleanser that removes all your makeup at the end of the day, give Peter Thomas Roth's 3% Glycolic Solutions Cleanser a whirl.
Formulated with glycolic acid, vitamins A, C, E, and rosehip seed oil, use this Clean Reveal Brightening Glycolic Gel from epi.logic to improve your skin's texture while decreasing the signs of aging.
If you have sensitive skin but eager to implement glycolic acid into your facial routine, start slow with SkinCeuticals's Gentle Cleanser. Apply morning and night to remove excess oil from the skin.
Peels With Glycolic Acid
No need to leave your home to get a peel, you can *basically* do the service at home with Sobel Skin RX's 30% Glycolic Acid Peel. The formula works to get rid of dead skin cells, resulting in brighter, smoother skin.
In the process of trying to get rid of acne? Dr. Zenovia Skincare's 10% Glycolic Acne Control Peel Pads are here to save the day. Containing glycolic and salicylic acids, the pads unclog pores, remove dead skin cells, and reduce the appearance of acne scars.
The Inkey List's Apple Cider Vinegar Acid Peel is made with 10 percent glycolic acid, five percent multi-fruit acid, and two percent apple cider vinegar. If you have dark spots, redness, or uneven texture, you'll love this peel.
Toners With Glycolic Acid
Bolden Skincare's Brightening Glycolic Acid Toner is perfect for those with oily or acne-prone skin as well as hyperpigmentation. Made with glycolic acid, niacinamide, licorice root extract, vitamin B5 , and algae extract, this toner helps decrease acne scars and discoloration from sun damage.
If you suffer from dark spots, fine lines, or wrinkles, Olehenriksen's Glow 2OH Dark Spot Toner will become a staple in your skin care regimen. Made with glycolic acid, lactic acid, and witch hazel water, this toner works to smooth out skin.
Containing seven percent glycolic acid, amino acids, aloe vera, ginseng, and tasmanian pepperberry, The Ordinary's Glycolic Acid 7% Toning Solution works wonders when it comes to improving uneven skin texture.
Masks With Glycolic Acid
Apply Glow Recipe's Watermelon + AHA Glow Sleeping Mask before bed and wake up with softer skin thanks to key ingredients like glycolic acid and hyaluronic acid. Bonus: it actually smell like sweet watermelon.
Containing glycolic acid from pineapple extract, lactic acid from passion fruit, and papain from papaya, REN Clean Skincare's Glycol Lactic Radiance Renewal Mask exfoliates the skin and smooths its texture.