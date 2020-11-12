What are Saturdays for if not for trialing risky makeup tricks, attending a new yoga class, self-pampering with a manicure — a massage, maybe — then channeling your mixology skills into a killer cocktail (of skincare products)? Glow Recipe's upcoming Glow Together Summit is a virtual, expert-led take on all the above. Announced in October, the brand's anticipated gathering of industry leaders will take place November 14, and Tier 2 tickets are still available.

Though salon visits, spa trips, and group exercise may be limited — sadly, we're still living in a pandemic — the cult-favorite K-beauty brand wants self care to remain a weekend ritual, even if it has to recreate an epic day of wellness at home.

Glow Recipe's inaugural Glow Together Virtual Summit will encompass six-plus hours of makeup, skincare, fitness, thoughtful chats about business and diversity in the industry, and a few uplifting wild cards (tarot readings and poetry? Both on the schedule). The event will kick off at 12 p.m. ET with opening remarks from Glow Recipe co-founders Sarah Lee and Christine Chang.

After that, a plethora of experts including Holly Thaggard of Supergoop!, Sheena Yaitanes of Kosas, Abigail Stone of Otherland, and Trinity Mouzon Wofford of Golde will participate in a panel about growing a beauty business, moderated by WWD's Alexa Tietjen.

Sarah Gibson Tuttle, founder of Olive & June, will subsequently host a Mani 101, followed by a "fireside chat" with beauty editor Jessica Chia, dermatologist Dr. Elyse Love, and Glow Gang member Celeste Divinity on diversity and inclusion.

The afternoon will continue with a 30-minute dance cardio class, poetry reading by Fariha Róisín, a makeup masterclass with Artist Couture founder Angel Merino, a skincare Q&A, tarot reading, "Skin Care Mixology," a choice of yoga and meditation or lymphatic massage, a social media crash course, and, finally, a Boss Babes Live with Allure Editor-in-Chief Michelle Lee before 6 p.m. closing remarks.

Tickets are $45 for Tier 1 (sold out), featuring swag bags valued at $240, or $10 for Tier 2, which includes full access to panels and workshops. Proceeds will be donated to Project Beauty Share, an organization providing beauty products to victims of abuse, addiction, and poverty. Tickets can be purchased at GlowRecipe.com.