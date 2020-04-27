Finding a holy-grail beauty product only to see it's out of stock is like making banana bread but with the first bite, realizing you left out a crucial ingredient — disappointing. So, if you were one of the many who, either wanting to snag your dream product or simply re-up, discovered Glow Recipe's Avocado Melt Retinol Eye Sleeping Mask was sold out at Sephora on April 22, there's good news. In a miraculous four days, the mask has been restocked — and it's even on sale (if you act fast).

In a time when staying inside often means puffy, dehydrated, and dull under-eyes, it makes sense that Glow Recipe's top-selling eye mask sold out for the first time ever. The $42 Avocado Melt Retinol Eye Sleeping Mask is made with avocado oil and extract; both chock full of antioxidants like vitamin E and C to combat environmental stress, which lead to fine lines and wrinkles (and because, TBH, it's not a Glow Recipe product without a fruit base).

Niacinamide and coffeeberry help to brighten the skin and reduce puffiness, while beauty powerhouse, retinol (encapsulated for a slower release), tightens and rejuvenates skin. Along with being "Clean At Sephora" certified (meaning it's free of sulfates, parabens, formaldehydes, phthalates, and mineral oil, among other ingredients), the mask is also Leaping Bunny cruelty-free certified and comes in recyclable packaging.

As for when to apply the product, the word "sleeping" in the name may tip you off to use it as a traditional overnight mask. However, according to the brand, you can also apply it in the morning before your SPF for a daytime treatment.

Now, about that sale part. As part of Sephora's Beauty Insider Spring Savings Event, members of Sephora's Beauty Insider loyalty program can shop Glow Recipe's Avocado Melt Retinol Eye Sleeping Mask (along with most of Sephora's site) up to 20 percent off with the promo code SPRINGSAVE. The slight catch: the discount depends on your reward member status — Insider, VIB, or Rouge.

The higher you are in tiers, the better the discount: Until April 27, Insiders get 10 percent off; VIB members get 15 percent off until April 29; and, at the top of the pyramid, Rouge members receive 20 percent off until May 1. If you're not a member, but want the discount, signing up is easy, free, and automatically puts you into the Insider category. Plus, once you sign up, every time you shop you accrue points for future savings.

Whether you're cashing in on the time-sensitive deal or not, seeing as Glow Recipe's Avocado Melt Retinol Eye Sleeping Mask already sold out once, you might want to move quickly — there's no telling how long this restock will last.

