If you’re going to find the most daring trends of fashion anywhere, it's probably going to be on one of Hollywood’s red carpets. With A-list stars getting together to celebrate each others’ accomplishments, whether it be at a movie premiere or an awards show, red carpets have always been known to elicit jaw-dropping looks from your favorite celebrities. Of course, it’s also the place where unexpected trends will rise to the top of the ranks. And lately, celebrities have been sporting sleek gloves on the red carpet, making this Old Hollywood trend (seen on iconic style muses like Audrey Hepburn and Dorothy Dandridge), new again.

If you’ve been paying attention to the fashion choices of Hollywood’s elite during this year’s awards season, chances are you noticed gloves as this year’s most popular accessory trend. Whether they accompanied Zoë Kravitz’s peach column gown at the 2020 SAG Awards or adorned the arms of Arianna Grande at this year’s Grammys, it’s clear that this glamorous trend has gained traction among the industry’s most fashionable stars. And now that Margot Robbie has been spotted sporting the trend, there’s no doubt you’ll be seeing it everywhere this year.

Ahead, take a look at how some of the industry's biggest celebrities have been wearing this eye-catching accessory for their latest appearances.

Margot Robbie Karwai Tang/WireImage/Getty Images Robbie was spotted at the premiere of Birds of Prey in London on Jan. 29 wearing a look from Dries van Noten with hot pink gloves.

Zoë Kravitz Steve Granitz/WireImage/Getty Images At the 2020 SAG Awards, the High Fidelity actor donned an Oscar de la Renta gown with elegant white gloves that nearly spanned the length of her arms.

Ariana Grande Steve Granitz/WireImage/Getty Images The "7 rings" singer made a major statement on the red carpet at the 62nd Annual Grammy Awards in a larger-than-life gown by Giambattista Valli, and kept her full look monochromatic — gloves included.

Blake Lively Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images For another monochromatic ensemble, Blake Lively wore sleek, black gloves to go with her strapless gown at the premiere of her upcoming film, Rhythm Section.

Misty Copeland Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Famous ballerina, Misty Copeland, arrived to the 2020 Grammy awards in a stunning floral gown with coordinating featherweight gloves and a daring front slit.