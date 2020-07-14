In the grand scheme of '80s trends, blue eye makeup has found its staying power, even as 2020 puts your entire cosmetics routine to the test. Unlike a lacquered red lip or blushed-out cheeks, a frosty blue shade on your lids can be seen no matter what — through a fuzzy webcam or peeking out atop your face mask. So, it's no wonder that Glossier's Colorslide eye pencil has joined the party, cosigning the buzzy trend by debuting two new shades: Saturn Return, a wear-everywhere metallic burgundy, and Fuzz Club, a perfectly pale powder blue.

Both new liner colors were revealed on the beauty brand's Instagram on July 14, and are currently available on Glossier.com. "Our silkiest, most versatile, longest wearing eye pencil—in two new colors to play with! Colorslide now comes in Fuzz Club (a powder blue) and Saturn Return (a metallic burgundy) for all your smudgy smokey eye and perfectly-defined-winged-liner needs (or wants! Doing an eye look just *feels* good right now 🙌)," Glossier captioned the post.

For those keeping track at home, this bumps up Colorslide's shade range to an impressive 14 colors. This includes four metallic shades that were already a part of the range, like Sparkle Shark (a glitzy gray) and Pretty Penny (a shiny copper).

For Glossier, this summer's release schedule has been all about updating fan-favorite products, too. This Colorslide shade drop follows the new Priming Moisturizer Balance on June 30, an oil- and shine-controlling version of the Glossier Priming Moisturizer. (That said, Glossier's Hand Cream drop this past April was in a league of its own.)

Like any other Colorslide shade, the two new eyeliner colors retail at $15 a pop. Or, bargain-hunting shoppers can pick up the Lash Slick + Color Slide Duo ($25) or The Shimmering Eye Color Set ($40) if you want to save a few extra bucks — both value bundles let you choose either one of the new shades for your eyeliner pick. Ahead, the two new Colorslide shades.

