If you have oily skin, you are probably very familiar with some of the woes that often come with it — sliding makeup, clogged pores, and the dreaded eye stings (when oil inevitably gets into your eyes). And if blotting papers and mattifying powders only temporarily fix your overzealous pores, Glossier's new Priming Moisturizer Balance could be the longterm solution you've been searching for.

Mainly because instead of being a bandaid to a problem, the new launch tackles oily skin at the moisturizer level. Rather than dropping a daily product that controls oil by drying out skin — like items containing benzoyl peroxide or retinol, which sometimes make pores overcompensate and produce even more oil — Glossier made a daily (even twice daily) gel moisturizer that hydrates, controls shine, and most importantly, doesn't add any more shine.

How does that work? Apple fruit extract locks in moisture while the buzzy ingredient marine extract (sourced from the fermentation of Antarctic Ocean marine bacteria) keeps your skin shine free from the moment the you put the product on through the whole day. The $25 gel also has niacinamide, willow bark extract, and bamboo extract to even skin texture, tone, and reduce the appearance of pores. All in all, the moisturizer does its hydrating job, plus improves the general appearance of your skin, without making it an over-greased slip and slide.

Courtesy of Glossier

The June 30 drop is undoubtedly a win for Glossier fans — seeing as many have asked for a version of the brand's dewy finish Priming Moisturizer (that has over 1,200 reviews on Glossier's site) without the dewy finish part and instead tailored specifically to oily and combination skin. The brand kept the good parts of the original formula like being noncomedogenic, cruelty, and fragrance-free while making Priming Moisturizer Balance oil, alcohol, gluten, and dairy free, as well.

Whether oily skin is a staple of your existence or the summer days have ramped up production, Priming Moisturizer Balance promises to give you a shine-free complexion 24/7. Shop it now exclusively on Glossier's site and below.

We only include products that have been independently selected by The Zoe Report's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.