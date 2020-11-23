The creator of cult-classic Cloud Paint and Boy Brow is almost as known for its intense and innumerous fan club as it is for never, ever having a sale. Only once a year can you get your hands on a Milk Jelly Cleanser or a tube of Balm Dotcom for less than full price and that's during Glossier's annual Black Friday sale.

November 26 through Cyber Monday marks an exceedingly rare four-day event in which the widely adored skincare-makeup giant will offer 25 percent off all individual products and up to 35 percent off its gift-worthy sets — some curated exclusively for Black Friday weekend.

You'll be able to cop Glossier's best-selling quad — Boy Brow, Balm Dotcom, the Milk Jelly Cleanser, and a logo hoodie, altogether worth $91 — for $65.25, for instance, or a choice of four other, limited-edition kits for $36 to $94. They center around fragrance (the Smells Like You Set, including You eau de parfum and Hand Cream), eyeshadow (a Matte vs. Shimmer Skywash and Lidstar duo), primed skin (the Perfect Canvas Set, ideal for the skincare-obsessed), and more.

The sale begins at 11:59 p.m. ET on the night of Thanksgiving and ends the same time on Monday, November 30. The five sets slated to go live on Black Friday, ahead.

Courtesy of Glossier

