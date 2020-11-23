Glossier's Black Friday Sale Includes 5 Limited-Edition Sets Sold Only On The Special Weekend
The creator of cult-classic Cloud Paint and Boy Brow is almost as known for its intense and innumerous fan club as it is for never, ever having a sale. Only once a year can you get your hands on a Milk Jelly Cleanser or a tube of Balm Dotcom for less than full price and that's during Glossier's annual Black Friday sale.
November 26 through Cyber Monday marks an exceedingly rare four-day event in which the widely adored skincare-makeup giant will offer 25 percent off all individual products and up to 35 percent off its gift-worthy sets — some curated exclusively for Black Friday weekend.
You'll be able to cop Glossier's best-selling quad — Boy Brow, Balm Dotcom, the Milk Jelly Cleanser, and a logo hoodie, altogether worth $91 — for $65.25, for instance, or a choice of four other, limited-edition kits for $36 to $94. They center around fragrance (the Smells Like You Set, including You eau de parfum and Hand Cream), eyeshadow (a Matte vs. Shimmer Skywash and Lidstar duo), primed skin (the Perfect Canvas Set, ideal for the skincare-obsessed), and more.
The sale begins at 11:59 p.m. ET on the night of Thanksgiving and ends the same time on Monday, November 30. The five sets slated to go live on Black Friday, ahead.
We only include products that have been independently selected by The Zoe Report's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.
For the Glossier devotees and newbies alike, the brand has bundled its four most iconic, top-selling products for the special weekend. The set includes Boy Brow, Balm Dotcom, a Milky Jelly Cleanser, and logo hoodie.
The only trio needed for a pared-down beauty routine, the Finishing Touches Set includes a Lash Slick, Cloud Paint, and You eau de perfum.
2020 is the year of eyeshadow, and the trend is more likely to intensify than to wane before the end of the season. One of these sheer lid tints is matte and the other is shimmery.
Fragrance is the theme of this scented set, including the brand's musky You eau de parfum and a very winter-ready hand cream.