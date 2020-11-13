Using blush used to be somewhat of mystery, even if no one admitted it. Some argued it was for the apples of your cheeks only, while others said your flush should extend beyond those two small spots and across the width of the face. Then Glossier stepped in with its creamy blush that could add a natural flush no matter where you swiped it on your face, and now there are two new Glossier Cloud Paint colors joining the collection of game-changing formulas to try.

The chalky pink powders of yesteryear have been replaced with creamy formulas that are nothing like blush used to be. And what was once a mystifying product is now a versatile staple in most makeup bags. Glossier already has six shades of Cloud Paint, and now two hues have been released today, Nov. 12.

The fresh additions of the gel-meets-cream formula are inspired by late-autumn skies, according to a press release from the brand. They include a bright red as well as deep maroon titled Spark and Eve respectively, which join a handful of pinks, corals, and deep roses. While vibrant, the shades have a little more depth than most of the other hues (save for Storm), making them a great choice for fall and winter.

Courtesy of Glossier

If you've yet to experience the bouncy, blendable Cloud Paint, there are several things that make it different from the palettes you might be used to. The product is meant to be tapped on (as opposed to rubbing) to create a gentle, natural glow. The formulas are also infused with pigments that blur to give a filter effect sans Instagram.

Courtesy of Glossier

If skin texture and pores are an area of concern for you, or silky finishes are more your jam, the gossamer Cloud Paint formula fits the bill. Up ahead, you'll find the two new shades that have just joined the brand's beloved family.

