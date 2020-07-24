If Givenchy trainers aren't on your radar, now's the time to get acquainted. The fashion house is known for offering scores of sporty, structural footwear, complimenting looks both on and off the runway. Somewhere in the middle of its iconic JAW sneaker-boots and its low-profile tennis shoe sits the brand's latest drop, and it has something for everyone. Givenchy's Spectre sneaker line features features three all-new styles that are equal parts fashionable and practical.

This shoe joins the rest of Givenchy's Pre-Fall 2020 line, after first appearing on the mens' Spring/Summer 2020 runway last year, where former Creative Director Claire Waight Keller styled them with several pairs of easy athletic joggers. Off the runway, they provide a high-fashion option that can be worn on all your runs and hikes. The fashion house sourced inspiration this line of stylish womens sneakers from high-performance running shoes — so building a lightweight, technical product was paramount. Each pair's flexible, breathable silhouette features footbeds with ample padding, so that you can make an easy statement without having to sacrifice comfort.

Each of the three separate color-ways has something different fo offer. For those who prefer achromatic pieces, there's a pair of parchment-hued low-top runners with an onyx perforated zip feature along its side. Or, if you're loving the summer brights trend, the Fade Nylon style has a bubblegum pink rubber sole, with a baby blue gradient body and fluorescent laces. There's also a pair that taps 2020's mesh trend (which has quickly become an official, unofficial staple for summer). The Mesh Knit Effect rendition comes in forest green, with blush-colored laces for added contrast.

Starting at just $695, the shoes are well worth adding to your arsenal, as they can blend with all your best on-trend normcore ensembles and your growing activewear collection.

Continue ahead for all three styles:

