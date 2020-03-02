The old fashion rule of not wearing white before Memorial Day and after Labor Day is frankly outdated, and Gigi Hadid's white outfit is just further proof that the neutral hue can (and should) be worn all year long. The top model has been on the fashion month circuit and when she hasn't been donning the designers' new wears on the runway, she's been serving up inspirational street-style moments that are worthy of your attention.

On Feb. 27, the 24-year-old stepped out during Paris Fashion Week in a head-to-toe white look that was très chic. Hadid was photographed looking polished in a Louis Vuitton cape-like coat with matching trousers. When it came to accessories, she wore a set of optic-white Louis Vuitton Swift Loafers and carried a white version of the designer brand's Capucines Mini handbag. She brought a pop of color to the outfit by swiping on a vibrant red lipstick and adding a floral appliqué to her topper. Pulling her hair back into a low-pony, the model finished the elegant ensemble off with mismatched earrings.

Hadid was not the only stylish celebrity to slip into an all-white look in Paris, Hailey Baldwin embraced the snowy shade, too. The model, who's been partial to a monochromatic outfit lately, was also spotted in a head-to-toe white outfit that was totally different from Hadid's.

Marc Piasecki/GC Images/Getty Images Best Image / BACKGRID

While Hadid went for a streamlined pant and coat look, Baldwin opted for a knit skirt and sweater pairing that was the epitome of cozy-chic. The 23-year-old was snapped on the same day as Hadid wearing a Bottega Veneta felted ribbed cardigan and skirt set with a $30 nude crop top from Meshki and a pair of tall boots from Amina Muaddi. Sporting a white Bottega Veneta bag across her body, Baldwin topped off the look with a set of gold, triangle-shaped earrings and sleek black sunglasses.

Though very different, both Hadid and Baldwin's outfits make an equally strong case for wearing white in winter. And, if you're now ready to create a few looks of your own, continue on to begin shopping styles that'll help get you started.