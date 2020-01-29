It's hard to imagine a hotter ticket in Los Angeles than an invite to the Oscars Nominees Luncheon. After all, in order to attend you have to be an Oscars nominee, so you can imagine the kind of star power that fills the room. When the annual event took place on Jan. 27, there were plenty of happenings to direct your attention towards (in a moment of sweet, wholesome purity Brad Pitt wore a name tag, on the off chance he wasn't instantly recognizable) — so it's a good thing Florence Pugh's updo at the Oscars Nominees Luncheon was attention-grabbing enough to help her stand out

Now, this isn't the first time in recent history that Pugh has pulled her hair up. In fact, it's a style she's been serving quite frequently since embarking on press tours for Little Women (and frankly, she's been a fan of a glam updo even before the film's premiere.) As award season really heats up and she makes the rounds for her nominations as Amy March in Greta Gerwig's interpretation of the classic story, Pugh is keeping her streak going with one sleek updo after the other.

Turns out the dedication to the style isn't purely coincidence. It's due to her talented hairstylist, Peter Lux, who has a client roster that includes other major Hollywood fixtures like Reese Witherspoon, Michelle Williams, and Sienna Miller (so yeah, safe to say he's really good with red carpet hair).

Steve Granitz/WireImage/Getty Images

But back to Pugh's most recent appearance. For the luncheon, she worked with Lux to create a cool updo that took her warm blonde below-the-shoulder hair and twisted it into a sleek topknot. He used a styling gel, cream, or workable pomade of some kind — which gave her hair a luminous, almost-wet look — to sweep every last strand off her face and create subtle volume in front of the crown of her head. The lengths of her hair were twisted, tucked, woven, and swirled into a bun that sat securely at her crown, with a cool silver wire accessory coiled and tucked into the tight knot.

The finished look is decidedly modern, and perfectly complemented the tangerine Monse dress that stylist Rebecca Corbin-Murray dressed Pugh in. Makeup artist Jenna Kristina kept the actress' face fresh and bright, with warm peachy and nude tones on her eyes, cheeks, and lips. Silver, diamond-studded safety pin earrings by Anita Ko helped keep things cohesive between her contemporary outfit and hair.

If Pugh's got you thinking about rocking an updo for an upcoming special occasion (a romantic Valentine's Day date, perhaps), make sure you've got these products on hand.

