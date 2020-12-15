Having successfully elevated the standards for liquid foundation shade ranges everywhere back in 2017, Fenty Beauty is now shifting its industry-changing focus to powder formulas. On Dec. 26, Fenty Beauty's Pro Filt’r Soft Matte Powder Foundation will arrive at Sephora and on FentyBeauty.com, and it isn't just the first-ever powder within the same product family. It's actually a new version of the beloved Pro Filt'r foundation, with the same 50 shades that fans have come to love and expect from the revolutionary beauty brand.

But this time, you get all of the built-in perks of a powder. Although you can layer it up to full coverage if you choose, you can also sweep the buildable and cruelty-free powder on as a way to blur pores and skin for a no-makeup makeup look in less than five minutes. Moreover, the $36 powder itself is formulated to resist sweat, humidity, and the creasing and caking that can happen on anyone's complexion throughout the day.

Or you can apply it on top of your foundation as a pressed powder with the included sponge applicator. According to the press release, Rihanna uses it on top of the Pro Filt'r liquid foundation for additional coverage, a pro move you'll be able to recreate easily thanks to the complementary shade range. The Pro Filt’r powder foundation features the same 50 shades across the Light, Light Medium, Medium, Medium Deep, and Deep categories.

"Pro Filt’r foundation changed the beauty game like no other, and we not bout to stop now," Rihanna shared in an Instagram post announcing the new powder foundation on Dec. 14. And while you can probably guess that fans are excited about the launch — a new Fenty Beauty product is always a big deal — this one seems extra special. Rihanna's own post fetched more than 2.5 million likes on the social media platform, while Fenty Beauty's picture of the powder shade range garnered another 100,000.

Just can't wait for the powder? You can sign up on Fenty Beauty's website to be notified when it drops, or you can add it to your wishlist. Then, shop the upcoming Pro Filt’r Soft Matte Powder Foundation when it arrives on Dec. 26.