These 11 Uniqlo Sale Items Are Great For All Your Last-Minute Layering Needs

By Dale Arden Chong
Spring is still of weeks away, however, depending on where you live, the weather might be telling you otherwise. Tenderly referred to as the “transitional period” in the year, the first few weeks of the season can be unpredictable, to say the least. But if you were to ask any fashion-savvy individual for the foolproof way to cope with the ups and downs of early spring they’ll probably tell it comes down to one thing: layering. And lucky for you, there are tons of Uniqlo sale items that will do just the trick.

Whether you’re looking for a lightweight coat to throw over your ensembles during your daily commute or you want to stock up on effortlessly chic sweaters to style underneath a cool denim jacket, Uniqlo’s sale section is chock-full of affordable, everyday basics that you’ll undoubtedly turn to time and time again. And once the weather starts to warm up for the season, you can shed those outer layers and wear the lighter ones on their own.

If you're ready to start shopping, scroll down to see TZR’s must-have picks from Uniqlo’s sale section now to build your collection of classic layering pieces and face this transitional season head-on.

Relaxed V-Neck Cardigan
$39.90$29.90
Uniqlo

Looking to add a new knit to your collection? Tap into the cardigan trend with this under-$30 option.

Hooded Coat
$129.90$79.90
Uniqlo

This will be the perfect outer layer for the rainy spring days.

U Wide-Fit Curved Jeans
$39.90$9.90
Uniqlo

Switch up your denim game and sport a pair of wide-leg silhouette instead of your everyday skinny or straight-leg styles.

3D Cotton Flare Midi Skirt
$39.90$29.90
Uniqlo

This comfortable skirt can be worn everywhere from the office to weekend brunch.

Printed 3/4 Sleeve Shirt Dress
$39.90$29.90
Uniqlo

Wear this floral print dress with a pair of minimalist-approved block heels, you've got a chic wedding guest outfit.

Extra Fine Cotton Oversized Striped Long-Sleeve Shirt
$29.90$19.90
Uniqlo

Everyone can use a classic striped Oxford shirt in their arsenal of wardrobe staples.

Linen Cotton Long-Sleeve Tunic
$49.90$29.90
Uniqlo

Style this tunic with flared trousers or wear it on its own with everyday sneakers.

Cotton Dobby Long-Sleeve Blouse
$29.90$19.90
Uniqlo

This romantic blouse will feel like a classic option when tucked into your favorite jeans.

Light Souffle Yarn Pointelle Crew Neck Sweater
$29.90$19.90
Uniqlo

Layer this under a worn-in denim jacket when the days are on the cooler side. And when it gets too hot, simply drape it over your shoulders.

Jersey Long-Sleeve Jacket
$49.90$29.90
Uniqlo

This sporty jacket will feel like a cool addition in anyone's closet.

Cotton Parka
$59.90$39.90
Uniqlo

Style this practical jacket with white jeans and black ankle boots for a casual spring weekend ensemble.