Spring is still of weeks away, however, depending on where you live, the weather might be telling you otherwise. Tenderly referred to as the “transitional period” in the year, the first few weeks of the season can be unpredictable, to say the least. But if you were to ask any fashion-savvy individual for the foolproof way to cope with the ups and downs of early spring they’ll probably tell it comes down to one thing: layering. And lucky for you, there are tons of Uniqlo sale items that will do just the trick.

Whether you’re looking for a lightweight coat to throw over your ensembles during your daily commute or you want to stock up on effortlessly chic sweaters to style underneath a cool denim jacket, Uniqlo’s sale section is chock-full of affordable, everyday basics that you’ll undoubtedly turn to time and time again. And once the weather starts to warm up for the season, you can shed those outer layers and wear the lighter ones on their own.

If you're ready to start shopping, scroll down to see TZR’s must-have picks from Uniqlo’s sale section now to build your collection of classic layering pieces and face this transitional season head-on.