In case you didn't get the memo, September is officially Hispanic Heritage Month, which makes it an ideal time to either expand your cultural knowledge or simply brush up on it. And if you're looking for ways to do just that, Airbnb is offering a ton of informative and instructional opportunities that make for perfect ways to commemorate the occasion, including a tutorial of Eva Longoria's Tex-Mex recipes from the actor, director, and advocate herself.

In addition to being a go-to place to book beautiful and affordable private home rentals, Airbnb launched the addition of experience-based options a few years ago, which allowed travelers take in tours, classes, tastings, and more led by well-versed locals. Now, with travel options extremely limited, this endeavor has gained popularity as a way for wanderlusters to get their fixes virtually, and Airbnb's Hispanic Heritage Month Experiences could be the key to immersing yourself into Latinx culture — without leaving the house.

Longoria’s specific offering involves a cooking lesson during which participants learn to make her infamous chicken enchiladas while engaging in a cultural dialogue. Not only is this the perfect activity for those in need of some culinary therapy, but it also happens to be a charitable one. In fact, 100 percent of proceeds from the $99 per person fee will benefit the Eva Longoria Foundation, an organization committed to providing the Latinx community with educational and entrepreneurial tools and opportunities. Booking for this limited-capacity event (only 10 slots will be up for grabs) opens Tuesday, September 22th at 9am PST, and the online class will take place Tuesday September 29th at 1pm PST.

If you're not lucky enough to secure one of these select spots, there are still a ton of other educational, interactive, and genuinely fun experiences you can check out on Airbnb in honor of Hispanic Heritage Month. Besides a few other cooking lessons (think ceviche and empanadas), you'll find Latin cocktail-making, Mezcal-tasting, a coffee-making masterclass, dance lessons (like salsa and tango), and more ways to celebrate while learning about different cultures. And if you're looking for a few other ways to observe the occasion, consider supporting some Latinx clothing and jewelry brands, too.