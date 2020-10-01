As a proud "Texican," actor and advocate Eva Longoria is enamored of Mexican food and culture. She's also extremely passionate about offering resources to the Latinx community — which is why she started her eponymous foundation. And in honor of Hispanic Heritage Month, which runs from September 15th to October 15th, she was able to embrace both — plus connect with fans around the world — via a virtual culinary tutorial. Eva Longoria's enchilada recipe was shared last week in a Zoom session with 10 lucky attendees who booked her charitable Airbnb experience, but now you can make her infamous dish, too.

The cooking lesson took place on Tuesday, September 29th, and the group of enthusiastic cooks included attendees from Singapore, the United Kingdom, and Peru as well as a few from Longoria's home state of Texas. She herself was calling in from Mexico, where she's quarantining with family and friends. During the session, she chatted politics (which she's admittedly passionate about), favorite Mexican foods (tacos), Desperate Housewives ("[My character Gabrielle] would not be making chicken enchiladas, I'll tell you that!"), and her current quarantine hobby, baking (so far she's tackled French baguettes, sour dough bread, and croissants).

As she sipped white wine and connected with attendees, Longoria guided the guests through an admittedly easy — and easily adaptable — chicken enchiladas recipe. She starts by lightly frying fresh corn tortillas in oil (just about 10 to 15 seconds on each side) to give them some structure. As part of the prep, you can also place your choice of salsa (she prefers homemade salsa verde, made with roasted tomatillos, onions, Serrano chiles, and cilantro) in wide bowl for dipping, and pre-shred a rotisserie chicken. The shredded chicken as well as your choice of cheese (she opts for the super-melty Oaxacan kind, if you can find it) should also be on hand in separate bowls.

Once the tortillas are cooled and drained, one by one, dip them into the salsa using tongs, and place into a rectangular baking plan. Stuff with chicken and cheese, then roll and repeat until you fill the pan. To finish, Longoria adds a heaping amount of salsa over the top (as she mentions that some will dry out in the oven) followed by more cheese. She recommends baking at 350 degrees for 10 to 15 minutes or until the cheese is nice and melted.

Longoria shared that her love of cooking started early, when her aunt enlisted her to help out with her catering company's jobs, and she still finds the practice to be very therapeutic — plus she added that because there are "never less than 14 people here" there's always a need for more food. And speaking of her community, during the tutorial the philanthropic star also got to talk about her latest endeavor, She Se Puede, a digital platform intended to inform and inspire the modern Latina that offers voting resources, motivational chats, and yes, even delicious recipes like this one. For the step-by-step instructions as well as the lively discussion, check out the full video.