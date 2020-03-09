While the Fall/Winter 2020 season gifted the world a comprehensive lesson on colorful leather, Emily Blunt's makeup at The Quiet Place II premiere delivered pointers on how exactly to pull the blossoming trend off — since balance is crucial here. Attending the Mar. 8 event with husband and director John Krasinski, the star was photographed in a red leather and lace Alexander McQueen dress, metallic heels, and sculptural metal earrings. Simply put, it was an ensemble for the bold.

Which made Blunt's understated makeup look all the more striking. Makeup artist Jenn Streicher shared a snapshot of a few Pat McGrath Labs products used for the softly glamorous look on her own Instagram, while McGrath herself confirmed each and every one later on (via her own account, of course). To start, the makeup artist used Pat McGrath Labs' recently dropped Sublime Perfection Concealer System on top of the brand's primer. The dreamy glow came courtesy of the Skin Fetish Highlighter + Balm Duo — applied "onto the high points of the face with fingertips," according to McGrath's post.

Eagle-eyed fans can probably spot Pat McGrath Labs' Mothership VII: Divine Rose palette from a mile away; its unique, dusty rose shades are one of a kind. That said, Streicher used some of its more low-key colors on Blunt. "Blend a wash of ‘VELOURIA’ eye shadow through the crease and along the lower lash line," McGrath explained. "Apply ‘SABLE BRONZE’ eye shadow all over the lid."

Jason Mendez/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Jason Mendez/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Finally, the artist swiped FetishEYES Mascara on top of curled lashes and the Obsessive Opulence: MatteTrance Lipstick in "Christy" on Blunt's lips. The beauty look's minimalism continued into how hairstylist Laini Reeves styled Blunt's hair, pulling the star's dimensional, past-the-shoulder lob into a sleek, low ponytail.

Unfortunately, you will have to wait a minute if you want to snag all of the exact products used on Blunt. The Mothership VII: Divine Rose palette will return on Pat McGrath Labs' website Mar. 19 — and before you ask, there is a waitlist online if you want to be notified as soon as it's back in stock.

Until then, keep scrolling down to shop a few other subtly striking pink eyeshadow palettes; just in case you have your very own red leather dress waiting in your closet.