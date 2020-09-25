Australian fashion brands have a way of becoming cult-favorites among the style set. From the must-have fashion label With Jean to the Gigi Hadid-approved Holiday the Label, the brands from Down Under clearly know what they’re doing — and they always seem to be on the dot for pieces that are not only trendy but also timeless. Such is the case with the emerging jewelry brand Jean Riley, which is on its way to quickly becoming a household name.

Jean Riley creates classic, nostalgic jewelry inspired by its namesake Ms. Gloria Jean Riley, founder Joel Riley’s grandmother. The brand injects the spirit of its muse into each piece it makes, using recycled and handmade materials to embody the classic, nostalgic designs that also carry a subtle statement. As a result, the Australian label has already become a popular choice among It girls like Rainey Qualley, Addison Rae, and Devon Lee Carlson as well as stylist Mimi Cuttrell.

This understated, glamorous aesthetic is highlighted further in Jean Riley’s latest collection, 1987. The romantic capsule — which feels reminiscent of ‘90s charm jewelry in its hand-carved flowers and other textured styles — embraces the ups and downs of life. According to the collection's landing page, 1987 showcases this concept with the delicate details of flowers inspired by those Riley’s grandmother’s garden. Jean Riley’s newest additions feature precious gemstones like amethyst, blue topaz, and garnet juxtaposed against hammered gold — which represents the “bent but not broken paths” that have come along the way.

Those of you who want to get acquainted with the brand and build your growing chain collection in the process should get a simple option like the Leoj Chain, which is available for $229. Wear it with the $269 Benjul Chain for an eye-catching layering piece. Of course, if you’re looking to wear something on your wrist, Jean Riley has the answer: the $249 1987 Wrist Chain.

Looking at the collection, you’ll find plenty of artisanal pieces like the $249 Annafrida Bangle or the $249 Benjul Amethyst Droplet Earrings, both unique but versatile pieces for everyday occasions. But when you’re looking for something to dress up your ensembles, try the $219 Vessel Falling Fish Earrings — and while you’re at it, complete the look with the Maurice Ring, $249.

Though most of the pieces in the 1987 collection feature whimsical quirks and details, Jean Riley knows there will also be occasions for a sleek and sophisticated look. In which case, you can wear the $169 1987 Hoops or the $160 O’Rie Droplet Hoops, which feature baroque pearls.

If you’re ready to build your jewelry collection with these romantic baubles, scroll down to shop Jean Riley’s 1987 collection below.

