A serious makeup expert might be able to use every single type of foundation currently stocked at a beauty retailer, and still be stumped the second that they see a cushion compact. While the product has seen some popularity here in the states, it's still primarily a K-beauty cult favorite — a buildable, tinted formula, typically packaged via a sponge inside of a compact (thus the name). However, EM Cosmetics' new Daydream Cushion is bound to bring new eyes to the skin-meets-makeup hybrid, following the release on Oct. 20.

For one, there is the accessibility factor. The $48 cushion compact is available directly through EM Cosmetics' website — so you don't have to jump through any hoops to special order a Korea-exclusive product. (Been there.) The shade range is a breath of fresh air, as well: Daydream Cushion is offered in six sheer SPF 50 PA+++ shades, each of which can be worn alone as your "foundation" for the day, as an SPF primer, or paired alongside your go-to complexion products.

Then, there is the compact itself. EM Cosmetics created a refillable system for the cushion, and even includes an extra refill with each Daydream Cushion purchase. The compact also comes with two petal puff applicators, as well, which were designed by the brand to remain anti-bacterial and apply the product with a natural-looking finish, without absorbing too much of the precious serum.

And shoppers will consider the cruelty-free and vegan serum a valuable resource, once they give it a whirl. In true cushion compact fashion, the Daydream Cushion formula includes niacinamide, rice water, and various skin-enhancing extracts — including snow mushroom, green papaya, green tea, and goji berry. All in all, these make it a product that can bridge the gap between your skin care and makeup routines, or honestly serve as your only complexion product for the day.

"Ever since I first tried cushion, I knew I could never go back to foundation," noted a quote from EM Cosmetics' founder, Michelle Phan, on the product page. "One day I’d create my dream cushion. It will nourish and feel like skin care, have SPF, and give me that 'my skin but better' finish. Everything in Daydream was carefully crafted, from the formula down to the creation of the sponge. Wishes do come true, and now it’s yours to try."

Explore all six shades of the new product by visiting EM Cosmetics' website. Ahead, the Daydream Cushion.

