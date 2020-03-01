ELOQUII's New Swimwear Collection Is All About Accentuating Your Curves

Launching just in time for Spring, ELOQUII's new swimwear collection is reason enough to start thinking about your next getaway. The brand's latest line, entitled "Treasure Island," is packed with swimsuits that are sure to inspire a sunny state of mind. ELOQUII is the most-trusted name in the plus-fashion space (so much so that customers demanded its reopening after its parent company shuttered in 2013), making it the perfect place to round out your swimwear stable in 2020.

Available as of Feb. 22, the full collection became available online in sizes 14-28, and the silhouettes are as chic as you'd expect. With one and two-piece swimsuits in tow, there's tons to try out (dynamic cut-outs, ruffles, and prints, to name a few). Their Lime Popsicle one piece features a flirty side tie that will add a serious punch to your collection. Alternatively, the Mesh Detail Swimsuit puts a sultry spin on the see-through trend that dominated resort collections last summer. Available in two colorways, the Wrap Front Romper Suit offers a bit more coverage than its sister-suits, with Goji Berry and Black options available. To sweeten the deal, all of this is for a price point you can get behind — each suit goes for a minimum of $69.95 and spans up to $149.95.

COURTESY OF ELOQUII COURTESY OF ELOQUII

Drawing inspiration from the runway, ELOQUII has remained ahead of trends for years. The outfitter has conquered nearly everything in the apparel space, most recently entering the bridal space in partnership with Ella and Oak to change the way plus-sized brides shop for gowns. Their point of difference? ELOQUII puts extra care into ensuring the best fit for all their garments. Their dedicated "technical fir team" studies reviews from real shoppers, making enhancements to each piece until it achieves the dream-fit that fashion girls crave.

While this collection is drumming up tons of excitement, there's more right around the corner — ELOQUII will be launching yet another swim collection on Mar. 3, entitled "Making Waves," which will feature prints and silhouettes totally unique from its previous drop. In the interim, be sure to shop their newly-launched looks ahead, and head to their site to keep tabs on their next release.