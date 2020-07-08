It's a bit of an open secret, the fact that lip balms aren't always, well, hydrating. Depending on the formula, swiping on a chapstick or lip treatment might make your lips feel cushioned and happy for a moment or two — then absolutely dehydrated once it's wiped away. This is why e.l.f. Cosmetics' new Ride or Die Lip Balm is kind of a big deal: Even though the glossy lip treatments are both vegan and cruelty-free, each $5 tube is still formulated with a dose of soluble collagen and jojoba seed oil. In other words, they might just be the tinted lip balms you've been searching high and low for.

Arriving at mass retailers mid-July, the new Ride or Die Lip Balm launch features four unique shades, with three offering sheer washes of tinted color. Mighty Mint is the clear standard, with a see-through (yet rich) formula spiked with a delicate mint scent. The other three — Boss Berry, Tough Cookie, and Just Peachy — are tinted; and even though the colors are on the subtler side, the balm's rich texture ensures that the shades will still pop once they've been applied.

The colors are genuinely universal, too. Boss Berry is a berry-tinted red, while Tough Cookie is a warm pinkish caramel and Just Peachy is, unsurprisingly, an orange-based coral peach. The three offer scents that reflect their looks: Boss Berry has a berry scent, Tough Cookie a warm brown sugar scent, and Just Peachy smells like peaches. (Again, no surprise there.)

Ride or Die Lip Balm isn't the only new e.l.f. Cosmetics product to make its debut this summer, either. The brand just launched the Stay All Night Micro-Fine Setting Mist ($10), SuperBrighten Peel Pads ($10), the Supers Mini Trio set ($14), and the Complexion Essentials Brush & Sponge set ($15). This doesn't even include e.l.f. Cosmetics' Retro Paradise collection, one of the brand's summer 2020 cosmetics launches.

You can explore the brand's entire new product range by visiting elfcosmetics.com. Ahead, the new Ride or Die Lip Balm, available both online at the beauty brand and on Ulta Beauty's website.

