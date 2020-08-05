Make space on your vanities for another exciting celebrity collaboration: e.l.f. Cosmetics and Alicia Keys are joining forces for an exciting new "lifestyle beauty brand" hitting shelves in 2021.

"A culmination of Keys’ personal skincare journey and her passion for bringing light into the world, this new lifestyle beauty brand will enable Alicia to further explore conversations about inner beauty, wellness and connection," the brand says in a statement to TZR. "With an inclusive point of view, an authentic voice, and a line of skin-loving, dermatologist-developed, cruelty-free products, the brand aims to bring new meaning to beauty by honoring ritual in our daily life and practicing intention in every action."

And Kory Marchisotto, Chief Marketing Officer of e.l.f. Beauty and President of the new brand with Alicia Keys, says that the partnership is one that's truly skin deep. “Her perspective on beauty is soulful and timeless," she adds. "Alicia inspires millions of people everyday. And now, more than ever, the world is craving a vision that is more than skin deep.”

While the brand has worked with many influencers in the past, including Jkissa and Nabela Noor, this is the first celebrity collaboration for e.l.f. since its inception in 2004. The alignment with Keys, 39, is even more of a pleasant surprise as the singer, actress, and New York Times bestselling author is known for embracing a bare face.

Steve Granitz/WireImage/Getty Images

"I don't want to cover up anymore," she wrote in a Lenny Letter personal essay, posted in 2016. "Not my face, not my mind, not my soul, not my thoughts, not my dreams, not my struggles, not my emotional growth. Nothing."

And with a complexion like hers, why would she? In a Vogue Beauty Secrets interview, she revealed that her clear skin was truly a trial-and-error effort. "I’ve always cared about skin care but… I didn’t always have good skin," she says. Some of the essentials that have worked for her are Osmosis Beauty Gentle Cleanser, Epicuren Bulgaricum Probiotic Mask Powder, Lucas Papaw Ointment, and water, of course.

Though we have to wait a few more months for Keys' new e.l.f. essentials, you can still shop a few skincare essentials from the brand now. See them ahead.

