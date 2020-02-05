If you're wondering if there's a coat that can serve all the warmth of your puffer with little to no bulk, the answer is yes and Dua Lipa's leather jacket is proof. With the weather all over the place this time of year, it can be tough to find the right piece of outerwear to get you through unpredictable climates. But luckily there are plenty of leather bombers on the market right now that will match the sporty feel of the quilted coat with an elevated feel.

On Feb 3, the songstress stepped out in London to promote her new album, Future Nostalgia, on BBC Radio One in a look that was a less surprising than you'd think for the New Rules singer. With a fanny pack wrapped chicly around her shoulder, Lipa rocked a slouchy drop-shoulder leather bomber with a pair of oversized blue jeans and chunky Prada dad sneakers, which popped in tandem with her plain white tee. She finished the look with a set of neon rings, which bounced off her colorful nails. All of which makes for a high impact look, but her bomber in particular is worth noting as an unexpected staple that your wardrobe is missing.

In the same camel color that took the form of Kourtney Kardashian's leather trench just two weeks ago, the bomber Lipa wore is plush, making for a cozy look on days where the weather might be unpredictable. Unzipped is the cool-girl way to style, which allows for breathability that you'll want on a particularly warm day. The jacket itself can be styled with any pair of on-trend jeans, or thrown over an exciting minidress.

Neil Mockford/GC Images/Getty Images

When it comes to shopping for similar styles, there are a range of equally as chic options to choose from. In fact, Lipa teamed up with Pepe Jeans to create a similar style in deep green shade, which is currently on sale for $305. The brand behind that infamous leather puffer, Nanushka designed a plush bomber style that's just as good.

There are tons of leather bombers available for the taking, so be sure to shop the styles below as you begin to build out your spring wardrobe. And, as her album press tour continues, be sure to keep close tabs on the pop music darling for more style notes.