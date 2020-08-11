Bright eyeshadow is no longer a trend — it is a simply a way of life now. Monochrome lids, graphic eyeliner, and even neon mascara have all contributed to palettes and tubes of vivid eyeshadows winning a place next to people's original daily go-tos (remember the Naked palette?). Although popular, looks like this aren't always easy to create, but Dominique Cosmetics' Beautiful Mess collection has made getting perfectly done eyeshadow much more achievable.

The user-friendliness is in part thanks to the new formulas being a liquid consistency, which are the first of their kind for the brand that's already known for its playful eyeshadow palettes and dewy skin glosses. You can get all six of the shades in a bundle for $96 or start out with just a couple at $20 each. The product's applicator makes for easy use, and all you need is your finger or a brush to smudge, blend, and layer.

Of the six available colors, you also have a variety of finishes to choose from — three metallics, two multi chromes, and one matte — that make up the shade range. The metallics include an aqua, purple, and chocolate brown, and the multi chromes consist of a bright orange and lime green with rainbow sheens that change as light hits them. The only matte shade of the collection is a dusty mauve that serves as a soft neutral base for your lids.

Images Courtesy of Dominique Cosmetics

With bright monochrome eyes taking hold of the general public's usual adoration for neutral eyeshadows, this kit couldn't be more perfectly timed. Whether you swipe it on your lids or line your entire eye, the applicator and colors are forgiving and easily fixable, finally making those brilliant purple, pink, red, and green lids that stars like Tracee Ellis Ross and Elle Fanning made famous, achievable.

For getting a bold effortless eye in 30 seconds flat, you can shop the rainbow of shades, below.

We only include products that have been independently selected by The Zoe Report's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.